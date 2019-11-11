While Niecy Nash and Jay Tucker might have called it quits on their marriage, they haven't given up on their friendship.

The Claws star walked the red carpet at the 2019 Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York City on Monday -- where she was tasked with the honor of presenting an award to her friend, director Ava DuVernay -- and she stopped to talk with ET's Rachel Smith about how she and her ex manage to stay close even after their split.

"For us, it's easy, because we love each other," Nash, 49, shared. "The love has just taken on a different form, but [he's] always gonna be my friend. Always."

Nash and Tucker -- who tied the knot in June 2011 -- announced the news of their decision to get divorced on Oct. 30, in an emotional Instagram post where they explained that their love for one another remains even as their marriage ends.

"We believe in the beauty of truth. Always have. Our truth is that in this season of our lives, we are better friends than partners in marriage," their joint message explained. "Our union was such a gorgeous ride. And as we go our separate ways now, we feel fortunate for the love we share -- present tense."

Meanwhile, when it comes to the possibility of dipping a toe back into the dating pool, Nash -- who also shares three children with her first husband, Don Nash -- said she's not even thinking about that possibility yet.

"I'm just over here drinking my water and healing," she said with a smile. "I ain't ready to put all this back on the block. It's too much too soon."

Nash also said her ex isn't dating yet either -- and when he finally is ready, Nash says she's going to be taking a close look at whoever comes up on his radar.

"I would have to interview any girl who's gonna be on his block," Nash joked. "I gotta make sure he's taken care of."

ET last spoke to Nash at the 2019 Variety Power of Women event earlier this month -- where she opened up about the idea of exes working together after a breakup.

"I say so. I think exes can [work together], but I mean, you got to have the temperament for it," she shared. "And if you're in a new relationship, you just got to hope that those people are not you know, leery, that that spark may come back."

"The chemistry might come on back," she added.

Check out the video below to hear more from Nash about her relationship with Tucker.

