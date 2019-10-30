Niecy Nash Announces Split From Husband Jay Tucker

Niecy Nash and Jay Tucker have split.

The 49-year-old actress announced the news on Wednesday with a message on Instagram and said the two still had love for one another. Nash and Tucker have been married since June 2011.

"We believe in the beauty of truth. Always have," the post reads. "Our truth is that in this season of our lives, we are better friends than partners in marriage. Our union was such a gorgeous ride. And as we go our separate ways now, we feel fortunate for the love we share -- present tense."

ET has reached out to Nash's rep for comment.

Nash called her Malibu wedding to Tucker, an electrical engineer, a "dream come true" in an interview with Life & Style magazine in 2011. Her good friend Sherri Shepherd was a bridesmaid, while singer Brandy performed "At Last" for the couple's first dance. Jerry O'Connell and wife Rebecca Romijn were also in attendance.

ET last spoke to Nash at the 2019 Variety Power of Women event earlier this month -- where she opened up about the idea of exes working together after a breakup.

"I say so. I think exes can [work together], but I mean, you got to have the temperament for it," she shared. "And if you're in a new relationship, you just got to hope that those people are not you know, leery, that that spark may come back."



"The chemistry might come on back," she added.

Nash brought Tucker as her date to the 2016 Emmys, where she made him blush during a cute exchange.

"He always makes sure that I have champagne," she told ET about their pre-award show antics. "That I'm well taken care of in the, you know, 'right way.' It's a good time."

Meanwhile, Tucker replied, "Baby! You told them that?"

To see the former couple in happier times, watch the video below:

EXCLUSIVE: Niecy Nash Confesses She Had Sex Before Hitting the Emmys Red Carpet Embed Code Restart

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Finally, the Reign of Niecy Nash, the Dramatic Actress (Exclusive)

Niecy Nash Adorably Makes Her Husband Blush on 2016 Emmys Red Carpet

EXCLUSIVE: Niecy Nash Applauds Steve Harvey for Owning Up to Miss Universe Blunder: 'Mistakes Happen'

Related Gallery