Christina Hendricks Is Engaged to George Bianchini
EXCLUSIVE: Christina Hendricks Dreams of a 'Mad Men' Spin-Off Ev…
David Letterman Reacts to ‘Thrill’ of Having Bono & The Edge Wri…
'Fast X' Official Trailer
Sam Asghari Attends 'Star Trek' Premiere as Britney Spears Slams…
Tiffany Haddish Sings Rihanna's 'Diamonds' Ahead of Super Bowl H…
A$AP Rocky Proudly Cheers on Rihanna During Her Super Bowl Halft…
Cara Delevingne Taking Time to 'Heal' and Enjoying Next Chapter …
Sheryl Lee Ralph on Twinning With Rihanna During Super Bowl Perf…
'Fast X’ Trailer Premiere: Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Su…
Why Cardi B and Offset Almost Missed Super Bowl LVII
Jon Favreau Reflects on MCU Origin and Plays Coy on 'The Mandalo…
'Love Is Blind's Raven Shares How She Found Out SK Cheated on He…
Super Bowl LVII Commercials: Inside Ben Affleck, Bradley Cooper …
Shakira Seemingly Shades Ex Gerard Pique in Cryptic Valentine's …
‘90 Day’ Home Tour! Inside Loren and Alexei’s Florida Condo (Exc…
'90 Day Fiancé': Debbie Details Falling in Love With 24-Year-Old…
Tom Cruise Makes Surprise Appearance at Oscars Nominee Luncheon
'The Rookie: Feds’ Behind-the-Scenes Set Tour! (Exclusive)
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Are Trying to ‘Move Forward Toge…
Congratulations are in order for Christina Hendricks and George Bianchini. The happy couple is now engaged!
The Mad Men star took to Instagram on Friday and announced they "proposed to each other and we said yes!!!" Alongside a photo of the couple dressed to the nines, Hendricks added in her caption, "I will love and care for him forever. @steadig."
Hendricks and Bianchini met while on the set of NBC's Good Girls, in which she starred as Elizabeth "Beth" Boland for four seasons from 2018 to 2021. Bianchini worked as a camera operator for the series.
Hendricks' Mad Men co-star, January Jones (who played Betty Draper on the hit AMC series), expressed excitement in the comments section writing, "Yayayayayayay!!!!!❤️❤️❤️."
2 Broke Girls star Kat Dennings also chimed in with, "Christina!!! I love you, so happy for you both ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."
Not much else is known about Hendricks' new fiancé, whose last appearance on her Instagram account came in November.
The engagement comes just over three years after she filed for divorce from Geoffrey Arend back in December 2019, two months after announcing their split and after 10 years of marriage.
Prior to her filing, the former couple shared a joint statement to social media announcing that they were splitting amicably.
"Twelve years ago we fell in love and became partners. We joined our two amazing families, had countless laughs, made wonderful friends and were blessed with incredible opportunities," the statement read. "Today we take our next step together, but on separate paths. We will always be grateful for the love we've shared and will always work together to raise our two beautiful dogs."
RELATED CONTENT:
'Mad Men's January Jones, Kiernan Shipka & Christina Hendricks Reunite
Christina Hendricks, 'Good Girls' Cast Show Who's Boss in Season 3 First Look (Exclusive)
Christina Hendricks Files for Divorce From Husband Geoffrey Arend After 10 Years of Marriage
Related Gallery