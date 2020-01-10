The Good Girls are at it again.

Christina Hendricks, Mae Whitman and Retta are up to no good in the upcoming third season of the NBC drama, and only ET has the exclusive first look at the poster for the series.

Rocking aprons and gloves as the trio of ladies print literal money in a nondescript room, the tagline for the new season says it all: "Cash is queen."

The new season kicks off not long after the events of season 2. When we last saw Beth (Hendricks), she had just shot Rio (Manny Montana) as he was beating up Agent Turner (James Lesure). Now that he’s out of the picture, she’s ready to run the game and stay in control. The women each take on seemingly innocent jobs -- Beth in a stationary store, Ruby (Whitman) in a nail salon and Annie (Retta) as a valet -- each with a special purpose to aid them in their new criminal enterprise. What happens as they expand their operation will have a ripple effect with their families.

Meanwhile, Stan (Reno Wilson) has taken a job in security at a strip club to help keep a roof over his family and provide for them. Dean (Matthew Lillard) is working sales at a spa company, where he’ll thrive but also encounter his own level of harassment and preferential treatment.

It's fair to say, it's about to get real on Good Girls.

Check out the exclusive Good Girls posters below.

NBC

NBC

From executive producer Jenna Bans, Good Girls mixes a little Thelma & Louise with a bit of Breaking Bad, and also stars Lidya Jewett and Isaiah Stannard.

Good Girls returns Sunday, Feb. 16 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Good Girls' Preview: Retta & Mae Whitman Break Down What You Need to Know About Their New NBC Show

'Good Girls' Preview: Retta & Mae Whitman Break Down What You Need to Know About Their New NBC Show This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery