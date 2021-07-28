January Jones, Kiernan Shipka and Christina Hendricks Have Mini 'Mad Men' Reunion
What's better than a girls night out? One with three of the ladies from Mad Men. January Jones, Kiernan Shipka and Christina Hendricks posed for a photo during their mini Mad Men reunion Tuesday night.
"Girls night! 💃🏼coulda sat there all night ladies, I missed you so. ❤️#spritesreunite 😉," Jones captioned the selfie.
Jones shared more of their girls night on her Instagram Story, writing, "Known and [loved] these girls since we were children. Literally in some cases."
Both Shipka and Hendricks shared the selfie from their "catch-up dinner" on their Instagram accounts as well. The trio were joined by InStyle's editor-in-chief, Laura Brown, who joked in her own post that she "was permitted to crash the Madwomen Summit."
21-year-old Shipka, who played Jones' character's daughter on the AMC series, talked to ET back in Jan. 2020 about the possibility of seeing a Mad Men reunion on her Netflix series, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.
"We really need a good Mad Men cameo," Shipka told ET at the time. "I'm all for it."
Shipka is not the only Mad Men alum itching for a cast reunion. Elisabeth Moss told ET in June of 2020 that it's something the cast has discussed, especially during the pandemic when many beloved TV casts reunited over Zoom.
"Oh, I don't know. Maybe we have! I don't know. Maybe we have had some discussions about this. I don't think I am in a position to officially share anything," Moss told ET. "But, yes, we are aware that people are doing reunions and we've never done one, which is so crazy. We really all haven't been together in five years. So I'll just leave you with that."
For more nostalgic TV reunions, check out the gallery below.
