Scary season is back again thanks to Fox's television series, Grimsburg.

The animated comedy show, starring and executive produced by Jon Hamm, is celebrating its premiere with a pop-up event in Los Angeles from Friday, Feb. 16 to Saturday, Feb. 17.

The Mad Men actor is inviting fans to take a trip to Grimsburg, a town full of secrets where Detective Marvin Flute, voiced by Hamm, will try to redeem himself in the eyes of his colleagues, ex-wife, and son.

"Our preview of Grimsburg achieved the highest viewership for a mid-season animated debut on FOX in 8 years. We wanted to create an immersive experience that not only aids in generating distinct and captivating social content, but also provides fans with an exclusive glimpse into the world of Grimsburg leading into the show's time-period premiere this Sunday," Emily King, EVP, Marketing Strategy, Media & Digital at Fox Entertainment, tells ET.

The scare house experience will include standout moments from the show with set re-creations and interactive themed photo opportunities like a visit to Flute's apartment as they look for clues about the latest murder, a creepy visit to the local taxidermist, and surprises at the county morgue.

Participants will be provided video footage of their frightening experience which they can post to social media using #grimsburg.

RSVP to attend the pop-up located at 8013 Melrose Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90046 here and tune into Grimsburg on Sundays at 9:30 pm on FOX and next day on Hulu.

