Jon Hamm Talks Going Nude on 'Fargo' and Having to Wear Fake Nipples

Jon Hamm is not opposed to a nude scene here and there. But first check the temperature in the room, literally.

During a Tuesday night appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the 52-year-old actor shared his thoughts on going nude for his role in season 5 of FX's hit series, Fargo. Hamm, a devoted fan of the show, appears as the psychotic and murderous Sheriff Roy Tillman, who considers himself a "constitutional sheriff."

In the season's second episode, which aired Tuesday, Hamm's character -- smoking a stogie, no less -- has an iconic hot tub scene in which he's dealing with two FBI agents trying to coax information out of him. In an attempt to intimidate the visiting law enforcement officials, Hamm's character gets out of the hot tub, showing his bare butt to viewers at home while seemingly exposing himself to the FBI agents. The nude scene was no biggie for Hamm, but he does have strong opinions about it.

"I thought I had a rider in my contract that [said], 'Naked's fine. Cold naked is not great.' I'm more of a warm naked," he quipped.

The show is set in Minnesota and North Dakota but filming takes place in piercing-cold Calgary, Alberta, where temperatures can easily reach sub-freezing. The clip the late-night show aired pixilated Hamm's butt, and he got a kick out of that.

"I didn't know my butt looked like that with all the pixels," he quipped. "That's weird. I looked in the mirror, I was like, 'Wow, it really is pixilated.'"

Kimmel was curious about what the FBI agents were looking at when his character stood up from inside the hot tub, and Hamm, smirk and all, delivered an answer that did not disappoint.

"The glory of God's creation," he joked. "That, and a flesh-colored sock that is cinched around. It's not pleasant. None of it's pleasant."

Hamm's character also dons nipple rings in the hot tub scene. But he's not as adventurous in real life when it comes to his circular protuberance.

"They were real nipple rings pierced through a fake nipple, if that makes any sense," he said.

Hamm, who famously played advertising executive Don Draper in seven glorious seasons of Mad Men, also touched on his "perfect" wedding to Anna Osceola, 35, whom he met on the last episode while filming the iconic AMC series. And he met her while filming in Big Sur, where the couple also tied the knot earlier this year.

Calling it a "full-circle moment," Hamm joked that he was finally ready to tie the knot.

"It only took me half a century," he said, "but I figured I might as well get it right."

