The Morning Show is finally back -- and so are a few new faces.

With the premiere episodes of the hit Apple TV+ series' third season out now, fans are meeting a few new members of the TMS world, among them Jon Hamm. The Mad Men alum has been teased as a major new character at the UBA network as tech titan Paul Marks.

"He's playing this amazing character that I can't wait for people to see," Reese Witherspoon previously told ET, "because it's sort of pulled from real life a little bit." With the first two episodes of the season out now, we can see what Witherspoon meant.

Without further ado, here's your official introductions to the newest characters of The Morning Show so far:

Paul Marks (Jon Hamm)

At the start of the first episode, viewers learn Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) is preparing to take a sub-orbital spaceflight for the morning show-- including screening an obituary segment prepared for her just in case. The rocket belongs to Paul Marks, the Hyperion founder Cory Ellison (Billy Crudup) is quietly negotiating with to sell UBA. Cue the Jeff Bezos comparisons!

Apple TV+

Amanda Robinson (Tig Notaro)

While Amanda does not get much of a spotlight in the opening episode, the character is Paul's chief of staff and -- judging by his complaints to Amanda before meeting Alex -- his sounding board.

Apple TV+

Christina Hunter (Nicole Beharie)

After Daniel Henderson (Desean Terry) quit as a co-anchor in the season 2 finale, a new person is behind TMS's anchor desk: Christina, an Olympic runner who is now co-hosting with Alex and Yanko Flores (Néstor Carbonell). This is not the first time Nicole has worked on a project with Reese Witherspoon -- the two were previously cast in Hulu's 2020 miniseries, Little Fires Everywhere.

Apple TV+

For more about what's to come on The Morning Show, check out ET's guide to season 3.

The 10-episode season kicks off on Sept. 13 with the first two episodes on Apple TV+. New episodes will be released every Wednesday through Nov. 8.

