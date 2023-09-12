Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon return to The Morning Show this week and ET has an exclusive sneak peek at what to expect in season 3!

After a twist-filled second season that saw the series adjusting to and incorporating the ongoing health scare and social uprisings that unfolded at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Apple TV+ renewed the Emmy-winning drama series for a third season, which is set to premiere on Sept. 13. As anticipation builds for its return to the streaming platform -- with fans dying to know what comes next for Alex Levy (Aniston) and Bradley Jackson (Witherspoon) -- the series has filmed on location in New York City and padded it's already star-studded ensemble with even bigger names, like Jon Hamm.

In ET's exclusive clip, we see Alex offering something of a pep talk to Bradley as she struggles to adjust to her new role with UBA. Bradley expresses frustration over her inability to report on local stories that she believes are important.

"You're evening news now, honey," Alex says. "You know, you're Dan Rather, you're Diane Sawyer. You've wanted this chair since you landed at UBA. Why don't you try just sitting in it for a while?"

Season 2's wild ride ended with many of UBA’s employees left at unexpected crossroads in their professional and personal lives. For Alex, that meant facing the reality of what happened between her and Mitch (Steve Carell), all of which was revealed as Maggie Brener (Marcia Gay Harden) promoted the release of her tell-all book, The Wrong Side of the Bed. While coming to terms with his unexpected death, Alex also tested positive for COVID-19.