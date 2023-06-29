The Morning Show has an official return date!

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are back for the anticipated third season of the Apple TV+ series, which premieres Wednesday, Sept. 13 with the first two episodes, it was revealed Thursday. Subsequent episodes of the 10-part season will drop weekly.

Season 3 of The Morning Show, which was already picked up for a fourth season in May, finds the future of the network thrown into question and loyalties pushed to the brink when a tech titan takes an interest in UBA. Unexpected alliances form, private truths are weaponized and everyone is forced to confront their core values both in and out of the newsroom.

Returning this season are Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee and Julianna Margulies, with new additions Jon Hamm and Nicole Beharie coming in to shake things up. Other new cast members include Tig Notaro and Natalie Morales. Mimi Leder serves as director and executive producer, with executive producer Charlotte Stoudt taking over as showrunner from Kerry Ehrin.

Apple TV+ also released eight new photos from the season, offering an intriguing first look at what awaits viewers when the show returns in the fall. See them below.

Apple TV+

Apple TV+

Apple TV+

Apple TV+

Apple TV+

Apple TV+

Apple TV+

Witherspoon hinted to ET that season 3 will take place "after the pandemic" but stopped short of confirming exactly when. "I can't tell you anything," the actress and executive producer played coy. "But it's really juicy and good."

She later revealed that "there is lots of romance this year" and credited the new cast members "who have just upped the game."

Crudup, meanwhile, said audiences can expect "more scheming, more operating, more weird intellectual charm and all the smarm that you can imagine."

Seasons 1 and 2 of The Morning Show are now streaming on Apple TV+.

