'The Morning Show' Season 3 Trailer: Jon Hamm Arrives With a 'Lifeline' for UBA
Start counting us in, The Morning Show is almost back!
On Thursday, Apple TV+ shared the first trailer for the anticipated third season of the Apple TV+ drama. Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon return for the new season, which premieres Wednesday, Sept. 13 with the first two episodes. Subsequent episodes of the 10-part season will drop weekly.
Season 3 of The Morning Show, which was already picked up for a fourth season in May, finds the future of the network thrown into question and loyalties pushed to the brink when a tech titan takes an interest in UBA. Unexpected alliances form, private truths are weaponized and everyone is forced to confront their core values both in and out of the newsroom.
"We were supposed to change things, weren't we?" Witherspoon's Bradley Jackson wonders in the clip. "I wanted to make a difference."
The trailer also gives a first look at new cast member Jon Hamm, who plays the corporate titan, Paul Marks, who sets his sights on the network.
"You need a miracle," he says in the trailer, which also shows him making eyes at Aniston's Alex Levy. "I am offering you a lifeline."
Watch the full trailer below:
Returning this season are Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee and Julianna Margulies. Other new cast members include Nicole Beharie, Tig Notaro and Natalie Morales. Mimi Leder serves as director and executive producer, with executive producer Charlotte Stoudt taking over as showrunner from Kerry Ehrin.
Witherspoon hinted to ET that season 3 will take place "after the pandemic" but stopped short of confirming exactly when. "I can't tell you anything," the actress and executive producer coyly said. "But it's really juicy and good."
She later revealed that "there is lots of romance this year" and credited the new cast members "who have just upped the game."
Crudup, meanwhile, said audiences can expect "more scheming, more operating, more weird intellectual charm and all the smarm that you can imagine."
Seasons 1 and 2 of The Morning Show are now streaming on Apple TV+. Season 3 premieres Sept. 13.
