'The Morning Show' Season 3 Trailer: A 'Nuclear' Cyber Attack Threatens Everyone
Watch 'The Morning Show' Season 3 Trailer Introduce Jon Hamm's G…
Jon Gosselin Sends Message to Estranged Daughter Mady Amid Ongoi…
'The Bachelorette's Charity and Dotun Share What's Next: Wedding…
'Sister Wives': Janelle Says Crumbling Relationship With Kody ‘I…
Khloé Kardashian Claps Back at Troll Over 'Pamper Booty' Comment
'America's Got Talent': Simon Praises 'Sensational' Autistic, Bl…
Angelina Jolie: Movies That Made Us Fall in Love
Khloé Kardashian Says Kris Jenner’s Comments About Her Nose Ins…
Alfonso Ribeiro Weighs In on His Chemistry With 'DWTS' Co-Host J…
Tom Sandoval Sets the Record Straight on Tii Rumored Relationshi…
Matthew McConaughey's Wife Camila Recalls Blow-Out Fight With Hi…
*NSYNC Reunion?! What We Know About the Band's Unexpected Return…
Priscilla Presley Recalls Final Moments With Lisa Marie and Addr…
Britney Spears Parties With 'Fav Boys' and Breaks Silence on Sam…
‘The Bachelorette’: Charity Previews ' Rollercoaster' Finale and…
Halle Berry's Daughter Nahla Towers Over Her in Rare Photos
'90 Day Fiancé': Daniele and Yohan Visit a Fertility Clinic ( Ex…
Katharine McPhee's Nanny Died in Horrific Accident at Car Dealer…
LeBron James' Son Bronny's Cardiac Arrest: Doctor Explains What …
Things are getting nuclear on The Morning Show. In a new trailer for season 3 of Apple TV+'s Emmy-winning series, a major security breach threatens everyone at UBA.
As network exec Cory Ellison (Billy Crudup) frets over the "nuclear" ramifications of the leak, anchor Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) tells viewers that "personal things that were never meant to be shared" may soon come to light. Those secrets include one between Cory and Bradley, and another having to do with producer Mia Jordan (Karen Pittman).
"Let all the secrets come out. They didn't protect me," Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) tells Bradley, prompting the latter woman to note, "They didn't protect you, but I did."
The hack leaves the network "flirting with financial disaster" and seeking out "someone with more money than God." Enter Jon Hamm's Paul Marks, the tech titan who, along with his money, provides a potential new romantic interest for Alex.
Paul doesn't waste time in shaking things up, as he asks news head Stella Bak (Greta Lee) if she wants to "run this place."
Alex is seeking out more power too, telling Cory, "I'm all over this network. I need to have a say in the future of this place."
"What you are asking is unprecedented," he replies, prompting Alex to tell him, "I am unprecedented."
Cory is dealing with problems of his own, quipping that "it's refreshing to get stabbed in the stomach instead of the back," before demanding that Bradley fix a problem she created.
"Let's burn it all down," Cory says.
In addition to Hamm, Nicole Beharie, Tig Notaro and Natalie Morales are joining the cast for season 3.
Back in January, Witherspoon told ET that "there is lots of romance this year," crediting the new cast members "who have just upped the game."
Crudup, meanwhile, said audiences can expect "more scheming, more operating, more weird intellectual charm and all the smarm that you can imagine."
Seasons 1 and 2 of The Morning Show are now streaming on Apple TV+. Season 3 premieres Sept. 13.
RELATED CONTENT:
'The Morning Show' Season 3 Trailer: Jon Hamm Has a 'Lifeline' for UBA
'The Morning Show' Season 3 Release Date Revealed: See New Photos
'The Morning Show' Debuts First Look at Jon Hamm in Season 3
Related Gallery