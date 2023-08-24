Things are getting nuclear on The Morning Show. In a new trailer for season 3 of Apple TV+'s Emmy-winning series, a major security breach threatens everyone at UBA.

As network exec Cory Ellison (Billy Crudup) frets over the "nuclear" ramifications of the leak, anchor Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) tells viewers that "personal things that were never meant to be shared" may soon come to light. Those secrets include one between Cory and Bradley, and another having to do with producer Mia Jordan (Karen Pittman).

"Let all the secrets come out. They didn't protect me," Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) tells Bradley, prompting the latter woman to note, "They didn't protect you, but I did."

The hack leaves the network "flirting with financial disaster" and seeking out "someone with more money than God." Enter Jon Hamm's Paul Marks, the tech titan who, along with his money, provides a potential new romantic interest for Alex.

Paul doesn't waste time in shaking things up, as he asks news head Stella Bak (Greta Lee) if she wants to "run this place."

Alex is seeking out more power too, telling Cory, "I'm all over this network. I need to have a say in the future of this place."

"What you are asking is unprecedented," he replies, prompting Alex to tell him, "I am unprecedented."

Cory is dealing with problems of his own, quipping that "it's refreshing to get stabbed in the stomach instead of the back," before demanding that Bradley fix a problem she created.

"Let's burn it all down," Cory says.

In addition to Hamm, Nicole Beharie, Tig Notaro and Natalie Morales are joining the cast for season 3.

Back in January, Witherspoon told ET that "there is lots of romance this year," crediting the new cast members "who have just upped the game."

Crudup, meanwhile, said audiences can expect "more scheming, more operating, more weird intellectual charm and all the smarm that you can imagine."

Seasons 1 and 2 of The Morning Show are now streaming on Apple TV+. Season 3 premieres Sept. 13.

RELATED CONTENT:

Reese Witherspoon Teases ‘The Morning Show’ Season 3 Premiere and Hints at More Romance (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

'The Morning Show' Season 3 Trailer: Jon Hamm Has a 'Lifeline' for UBA

'The Morning Show' Season 3 Release Date Revealed: See New Photos

'The Morning Show' Debuts First Look at Jon Hamm in Season 3

Related Gallery