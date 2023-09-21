Ellie Kemper Reveals Surprising History with 'Dreamy' Jon Hamm

Ellie Kemper counted Jon Hamm as a "dreamy" drama teacher. During an appearance on SiriusXM's Radio Andy, the 43-year-old actress revealed how the Mad Men actor knew her as a teenager.

"He was my drama teacher... He's 10 years older than I am. He went to my high school... went to college, came back and taught drama for a year at our high school," Kemper, who was in ninth grade at the time, shared. "He's the youngest teacher by far. He's not bad looking and he's teaching drama. He's, in fact, great-looking. Dreamy."

Kemper noted that the connection is "nuts," before sharing how she reconnected with Hamm, whom she called "a generous, selfless kind of guy," years later.

"I reached out to him when I was doing my one-person show. A little comedy show," Kemper recalled. "I had my little suitcase of props. I was doing this one-person show in Los Angeles and at that time, he was already famous on Mad Men, and I emailed him from our high school directory."

"I said, 'Hey, I'm doing this show. I know you're really busy, but it'd be great if you could come,' and he came and that's when I reconnected with him," she continued. "I mean, that's a class act, right? He's a good guy."

After her one-woman show, Kemper went on to have a wildly successful career, starring in projects such as The Office, Bridesmaids and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

