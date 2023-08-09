Jon Hamm's Picket Line Sign Is an Epic 'Mad Men' Callback
John Slattery Makes a 'Mad Men' Confession About Jon Hamm and Sp…
Sinéad O'Connor Dead at 56: New Details
True Thompson and Psalm West Wearing Casts After Getting Hurt
Taylor Swift Kicks Off ‘Eras’ Tour in LA With Stadium Full of Ce…
‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life' Season 11: Whitney Tearfully Mourns M…
Cameron Diaz Dances to Taylor Swift With Tiffany Haddish in Rare…
Khloé Kardashian Reveals Son Tatum’s Face to Celebrate 1st Birt…
Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, Robert De Niro's Grandson, Dead at 19
Riley Keough Reveals Daughter’s Name Is a Sweet Tribute to Elvis!
Sandra Bullock's Late Partner Bryan Randall Dead at 57: Actress'…
Beyoncé’s Bodyguard: Meet the Man Who Went Viral With ‘Renaissan…
Riley Keough Opens Up About Relationship With Priscilla Presley …
Sandra Bullock’s Partner Bryan Randall's Quiet ALS Battle: Medic…
Riley Keough’s Husband Reveals They Have a Daughter During Lisa …
Kelly Clarkson Updates 'Piece By Piece' Lyrics to Seemingly Roas…
Watch Channing Tatum Dance With Daughter Everly at Taylor Swift’…
Kevin Costner Ordered to Pay Estranged Wife Christine $129,000 i…
How Rihanna is Prepping for Two Kids Under 2 With A$AP Rocky (So…
Tory Lanez Awaits Sentencing for Injuring Megan Thee Stallion
Jon Hamm knows how to make a statement on the picket lines!
When the Top Gun: Maverick star took to the streets with his fellow actors on Tuesday, amid the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, he made a hilarious throwback reference to his iconic portrayal of advertising boss Don Draper on Mad Men.
Hamm's pal, Sarah Silverman, shared the pic of him with his sign which reads, "That's what the money is for!"
The line is a callback to a season 4 episode of the show, titled "The Suitcase" -- and is one of the most-quoted and remembered exchanges on the fast-talking series. In a tense exchange in the episode, Peggy Olsen (Elisabeth Moss) is upset with Don because he got credit for an idea of hers.
"It's your job! I give you money, you give me ideas!" Don protests as Peggy grows emotional.
"And you never say thank you!" she cries.
"That's what the money is for!" Don bellows back.
Hamm recently tied the knot with actress Anna Osceola, who co-starred with him on the Mad Men series finale, as well as in Confess, Fletch.
When ET sat down with Hamm -- who will next appear opposite Jennifer Aniston in season 3 of The Morning Show -- back in December 2020, he admitted that, while he has fond memories of Mad Men, he never wants to return to the show for a reboot or revival.
"I'm of the belief that when a story's told, it's probably done being told," he shared. "So I don't know, maybe there's another version of it out there somewhere, but I hope not."
The Emmy Award-winning AMC series also starred Jon Slattery, Christina Hendricks, January Jones, Vincent Kartheiser, Kiernan Shipka and Rich Sommer.
RELATED CONTENT:
Alison Brie and Kiernan Shipka Reflect on 'Mad Men' 15 Years Later
Why Jon Hamm Hopes There Isn't a 'Mad Men' Reboot Ever (Exclusive)
'Mad Men' Stars January Jones and Kiernan Shipka Reunite for a Gorgeous Mother-Daughter Photo Shoot