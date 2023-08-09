Jon Hamm's Picket Line Sign Is an Epic 'Mad Men' Callback

Jon Hamm knows how to make a statement on the picket lines!

When the Top Gun: Maverick star took to the streets with his fellow actors on Tuesday, amid the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, he made a hilarious throwback reference to his iconic portrayal of advertising boss Don Draper on Mad Men.

Hamm's pal, Sarah Silverman, shared the pic of him with his sign which reads, "That's what the money is for!"

The line is a callback to a season 4 episode of the show, titled "The Suitcase" -- and is one of the most-quoted and remembered exchanges on the fast-talking series. In a tense exchange in the episode, Peggy Olsen (Elisabeth Moss) is upset with Don because he got credit for an idea of hers.

"It's your job! I give you money, you give me ideas!" Don protests as Peggy grows emotional.

"And you never say thank you!" she cries.

"That's what the money is for!" Don bellows back.

Hamm recently tied the knot with actress Anna Osceola, who co-starred with him on the Mad Men series finale, as well as in Confess, Fletch.

When ET sat down with Hamm -- who will next appear opposite Jennifer Aniston in season 3 of The Morning Show -- back in December 2020, he admitted that, while he has fond memories of Mad Men, he never wants to return to the show for a reboot or revival.

"I'm of the belief that when a story's told, it's probably done being told," he shared. "So I don't know, maybe there's another version of it out there somewhere, but I hope not."

The Emmy Award-winning AMC series also starred Jon Slattery, Christina Hendricks, January Jones, Vincent Kartheiser, Kiernan Shipka and Rich Sommer.

