'Hacks' Season 3 Trailer: Deborah and Ava Reunite -- and Chaos Ensues

By Meredith B. Kile
Published: 2:08 PM PST, March 1, 2024

The Emmy-winning comedy returns May 2 on Max.

Hacks is back! Almost...

The Emmy-winning comedy series is set to return for season 3 on Max, with Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and  Ava (Hannah Einbinder) finding themselves at odds once again.

After the pair run into each other in a Las Vegas elevator, it becomes clear that there's still plenty for the comedy duo to sort out.

"Some of your more problematic material, it's gaining traction," Ava warns in the new season 3 teaser.

"Which minority group is upset?" Deborah asks, to which Ava replies, "I don't think minority is the proper term anymore."

"What are they called?" Deborah wonders, dismayed when she's told that's not the correct terminology. "I thought everybody was 'they' now!"

"That's a different thing!" Ava fires back.

Watch the teaser below:

Hacks season 3 will consist of nine episodes, with the first two debuting on May 2.

The show also stars Paul W. Downs, Megan Stalter, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Kaitlin Olson, Christopher McDonald, Mark Indelicato, Rose Abdoo, and Lorenza Izzo. Previously announced guest stars include Helen Hunt, Christina Hendricks, Christopher Lloyd, Dan Bucatinsky, George Wallace, and Tony Goldwyn.

Hacks season 3 premieres May 2 on Max.

