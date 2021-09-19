The 2021 Emmy Awards aired Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. With some likely winners like Ted Lasso and The Crown taking home a number of awards, a show that may have caught some by surprise with three wins was HBO's Hacks.

Written by the Emmy-winning team of Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky and starring Emmy winner Jean Smart, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Christopher McDonald, Mark Indelicato, Poppy Liu, Johnny Sibilly, Meg Stalter, Rose Abdoo and Kaitlin Olson, Hacks examines the relationship between a legendary Las Vegas comic and a younger comic who soon becomes her mentee.

Here's how to watch Hacks.

Hacks is streaming now on HBO Max. You can watch HBO Max by signing up for an account or by adding HBO Max to an existing Hulu account.

HBO Max Stream Hacks, along with another Jean Smart gem Mare of Easttown and more, like the upcoming final season of Insecure, An HBO Max subscription has two tiers, an ad-free tier for $15 monthly or $150 annually, or an ad-based plan for $10 monthly or $100 annually.

Hulu on HBO Max Looking for more than the titles HBO Max has to offer? Sign up for Hulu and add HBO Max to watch Hacks along with many of your favorite network TV shows. Hulu subscribers can also try the HBO Max add-on free for 7 days.

