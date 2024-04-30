Amy Schumer has a bit of bad news for fans. The Life & Beth star is offering an update on her planned sister comedy with longtime pal Jennifer Lawrence -- and it's not looking promising.

"I don't think it will ever happen," she says of the project, speaking with Variety for its Power of Women issue. "It was just, like, my life kept going. My family was going through a rough time. I don't want to say any more than that."

Lawrence, 33, also tells the mag, "Now that we're older, a sister comedy might not resonate as much."

But, she adds, "We have every intention of working together."

Schumer doubles down on the silver lining, elaborating on what type of project the pals are looking to collaborate on moving forward.

"The way we're both hoping our careers go, we might do something with more grit and teeth," she shares.

Presenters Amy Schumer and Jennifer Lawrence speak onstage during the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 10, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. - Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Schumer next stars in Jerry Seinfeld's directorial debut, Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story, which hits Netflix on May 3.

She's also bullish on her starring role in the streamer's Adam Sandler-produced Kinda Pregnant, which, Variety reports, Schumer helped write. The comedy has wrapped filming, but doesn't yet have an official release date.

"I'm striving for it to be one of the 10 funniest movies of my lifetime," she tells the outlet. "I think it’s going to be as funny as Trainwreck."

That film, which was written by Schumer and directed by Judd Apatow, earned the actress the Critics Choice Award for Best Actress in a Comedy.

Earlier this year, ET was with Schumer as she celebrated the season 2 premiere of her Hulu series, Life & Beth, alongside co-star Michael Cera.

"It's really satisfying," Schumer said of seeing the show's reception. "And we've been so blessed to hear from so many people that the show has helped them. And, you know, we want to make people laugh and cry and just feel kind of better about themselves."

