News

Amy Schumer Gives Update on Comedy With Jennifer Lawrence: 'I Don't Think It Will Ever Happen'

By Sophie Schillaci
Published: 10:49 AM PDT, April 30, 2024

The 'Life & Beth' star addressed the fate of the project in a new interview with 'Variety.'

Amy Schumer has a bit of bad news for fans. The Life & Beth star is offering an update on her planned sister comedy with longtime pal Jennifer Lawrence -- and it's not looking promising. 

"I don't think it will ever happen," she says of the project, speaking with Variety for its Power of Women issue. "It was just, like, my life kept going. My family was going through a rough time. I don't want to say any more than that." 

Lawrence, 33, also tells the mag, "Now that we're older, a sister comedy might not resonate as much." 

But, she adds, "We have every intention of working together." 

Schumer doubles down on the silver lining, elaborating on what type of project the pals are looking to collaborate on moving forward. 

"The way we're both hoping our careers go, we might do something with more grit and teeth," she shares. 

Presenters Amy Schumer and Jennifer Lawrence speak onstage during the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 10, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. - Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Schumer next stars in Jerry Seinfeld's directorial debut, Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story, which hits Netflix on May 3.

She's also bullish on her starring role in the streamer's Adam Sandler-produced Kinda Pregnant, which, Variety reports, Schumer helped write. The comedy has wrapped filming, but doesn't yet have an official release date. 

"I'm striving for it to be one of the 10 funniest movies of my lifetime," she tells the outlet. "I think it’s going to be as funny as Trainwreck." 

That film, which was written by Schumer and directed by Judd Apatow, earned the actress the Critics Choice Award for Best Actress in a Comedy. 

Earlier this year, ET was with Schumer as she celebrated the season 2 premiere of her Hulu series, Life & Beth, alongside co-star Michael Cera.

"It's really satisfying," Schumer said of seeing the show's reception. "And we've been so blessed to hear from so many people that the show has helped them. And, you know, we want to make people laugh and cry and just feel kind of better about themselves."

RELATED CONTENT: 

Video

Amy Schumer Claps Back at Critics Who Commented on Her 'Puffier' Face
Amy Schumer Sports Baby Bump On Set of 'Kinda Pregnant'

Movies

Amy Schumer Sports Baby Bump On Set of 'Kinda Pregnant'

Amy Schumer Diagnosed With Cushing Syndrome After Comments About Face

News

Amy Schumer Diagnosed With Cushing Syndrome After Comments About Face

Amy Schumer Slams Critics: 'They're Mad I'm Not Prettier'

News

Amy Schumer Slams Critics: 'They're Mad I'm Not Prettier'

Amy Schumer Addresses Comments on Her 'Puffier' Face

News

Amy Schumer Addresses Comments on Her 'Puffier' Face

Amy Schumer Attends Madonna's Show, Says It 'Started on Time as Hell'

News

Amy Schumer Attends Madonna's Show, Says It 'Started on Time as Hell'

Amy Schumer Says She Would Play This Role in a 'Barbie' Sequel

News

Amy Schumer Says She Would Play This Role in a 'Barbie' Sequel

Stars Join #ReleaseTheHostagesNow Campaign

News

Stars Join #ReleaseTheHostagesNow Campaign

Gal Gadot, Amy Schumer and Hundreds More Condemn Hamas in Open Letter

News

Gal Gadot, Amy Schumer and Hundreds More Condemn Hamas in Open Letter

Amy Schumer Reacts to Margot Robbie's 'Barbie' After Exiting Film

Movies

Amy Schumer Reacts to Margot Robbie's 'Barbie' After Exiting Film

Related Photos
Must-See Celeb Sightings: April 2024
140 Photos
Must-See Celeb Sightings: April 2024

 

Tags:

Latest News