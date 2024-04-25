Jerry Seinfeld and Jim Gaffigan stopped by for ET's "Spilling the E-Tea" and delved into the behind-the-scenes antics and humorous dynamics of their upcoming film, Unfrosted. The duo couldn't contain their laughter as they reminisced about Hugh Grant's unexpected turn as Tony the Tiger.

Unfrosted marks Seinfeld's directorial debut, co-written with his team of writers. The ensemble cast includes Seinfeld himself, Melissa McCarthy, Gaffigan, Amy Schumer, James Marsden, Jack McBrayer, Thomas Lennon, Bobby Moynihan, Maria Bakalova, Max Greenfield, Bill Burr, Dan Levy, Christian Slater, and Grant.

Loosely inspired by the fascinating origins of Pop-Tarts toaster pastries, the film promises a comedic exploration of the snack's creation.

"Hugh Grant is Tony the Tiger," declares Gaffigan, prompting chuckles from Seinfeld. "That's the reason I made the film, just to hear someone say that," Seinfeld quips in response.

Hugh Grant as Tony the Tiger - Netflix

Their banter takes an amusing turn as they discuss the casting choices, with Gaffigan interjecting, "And Christian Slater is an evil milkman." Seinfeld confirms with a smirk, "He's an evil milkman."

Curiosity piqued, Gaffigan probes Seinfeld about the inception of the idea to cast Grant as the iconic cereal mascot. Seinfeld explains, "You know how in comedy you change anything into what you want it to be? So Tony the Tiger is Hugh Grant."

He elaborates on the creative process, envisioning a scenario akin to the Old Hollywood studio system, where mascots are like indentured performers, toying with the humiliation of a Shakespearean actor embodying the role of Tony the Tiger.

Amidst laughter, Seinfeld recounts Grant's unexpected interest in the project. "I don't really know how Hugh Grant became Tony the Tiger. He called me out of the blue," Seinfeld admits. "I couldn't believe he wanted to do it."

Gaffigan chimes in with admiration for Grant's professionalism, describing him as a "home run hitter" on set. Seinfeld adds, "We would have fights about comedy, 'cause I would tell him, 'You're not funny.'"

Amused by Seinfeld's candor, Gaffigan quips, "I don't know why he would be upset by that."

Seinfeld elaborates, contrasting American humor with British wit. "Here in America, we don't make any money from witty. We need funny. Funny gets laughs, and that's how we make a living," he explains, teasing Grant as "pub witty," a quintessentially British trait.

Despite their comedic sparring, Seinfeld lauds Grant's performance, emphasizing his talent and professionalism. "He was unbelievable," Seinfeld concludes with a grin, highlighting the camaraderie and humor that infused the set of Unfrosted.

Unfrosted premieres May 3 on Netflix.

