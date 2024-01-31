Amy Schumer may regret passing on an early version of Barbie, but says she would "of course" be down to tag along for a sequel, so long as she is cast as a very specific type of character.

Talking with ET's Rachel Smith from the New York premiere of Life & Beth season 2 on Wednesday, the comedian, 42, joked that there's another life in which her Barbie film came to fruition.

"Yeah, there's an alternate universe," Schumer says of her version of the now Oscar-nominated film.

In the original iteration of the movie, it was rumored that Barbie was kicked out of Barbieland for not being perfect enough -- contrasting the Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie version, which saw the titular character choosing to leave her home and go to the real world in an effort to regain her "perfect" status. In the real world, Barbie discovers that life is not perfect and therefore she does not have to be either.

As for what role could get her to enter the Barbie-verse, the Trainwreck star says she thinks it would be fun to play the Barbie cohort to Allan, the oddball character portrayed by her very own Life & Beth co-star, Michael Cera, who spoke to ET alongside Schumer.

"Oh my gosh, who's gonna say no to that?" Schumer says. "Of course, I would love to be Allan's Barbie. Yeah, and I think of myself as Allan's Barbie."

At the time, the comedian said she was too busy to continue with the project, however, in June 2023, she sat down with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live and explained the real reason for why she exited.

"I think we said it was scheduling conflicts,” Schumer told Cohen, 55. "But it really was just, like, creative differences. But there’s a new team behind it and it looks like it’s very feminist and cool, so I will be seeing this movie."

Schumer certainly wasn't the only big name to pass up the chance to play the iconic blonde-haired doll, however. Other actresses who were considered and attached to previous iterations of the story include names like Anne Hathaway and Gal Gadot. Ultimately, the role went to Robbie, 33, who also served as an executive producer on the Academy Award Best Picture nominee.

But it looks like things worked out as they were meant to as the comedian's Hulu series ended up taking off and clinching a 90 percent from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, as well as a 74 percent from audiences for its first season.

The show follows Beth (Schumer) who finds herself experiencing sudden flashbacks to her teen years after an unexpected incident, forcing her to confront her past in order to live out her future. Cera plays John, Beth's husband.

"It's really satisfying," Schumer said of seeing the show's reception. "And we've been so blessed to hear from so many people that the show has helped them. And, you know, we want to make people laugh and cry and just feel kind of better about themselves."

Pulling from her own experience, Schumer hopes that viewers feel "less shame" as the forthcoming season tackles everything from deeply personal struggles to marriage and parenthood. Cera agreed saying he used his own life to pull inspiration for his character.

"There's like such an emotional ocean, you know, there of your own experience that is very helpful to draw on," the actor tells ET. "But I love that these characters are just like diving, and they're just like 'let's go for it,' and they're quite fearless about tackling all these things."

Season 2 of Life & Beth premieres on Feb. 16 on Hulu.

