Amy Schumer looks pretty pregnant in Kinda Pregnant.

The 42-year-old actress was spotted Thursday in Brooklyn, New York, on the set of her upcoming Netflix rom-com. Schumer is seen in character as Lainy, a woman who gets so jealous of her best friend's pregnancy that she starts to wear a fake baby bump of her own.

You can see Schumer is enjoying the part, flaunting the baby bump for the cameras and offering a peace sign. The upcoming film from The Out-Laws director Tyler Spindel and screenwriter Julie Paiva will see Lainy not only fake her pregnancy out of jealousy but somehow also find the man of her dreams.

Starring alongside Schumer is Jillian Bell (Brittany Runs a Marathon, Murder Mystery 2), Will Forte (The Last Man on Earth), Damon Wayans Jr. (Players, Love, Guaranteed) and Brianne Howey (Ginny & Georgia). The film does not yet have a release date.

In real life, Schumer is mom to 4-year-old son Gene, whom she shares with her husband, Chris Fischer. It was back in April 2021 when Schumer opened up on The Ellen DeGeneres Show about wanting to expand her family.

"Oh God, I hope so," Schumer told guest host Ashley Graham about having another kid. "We're trying to figure it out. I mean, you know, it's like there's nothing better."

Getty

Getty

Getty

In August 2020, Schumer shared that after trying IVF, she was considering other ways to become a mom again, including surrogacy.

"I decided that I can't be pregnant ever again," she said on Sunday Today With Willie Geist. "We did IVF and IVF was really tough on me. I don't think I could ever do IVF again. ... We thought about a surrogate. But I think we're going to hold off for right now."

Meanwhile, Schumer's back at work just weeks after she addressed online trolls who commented about her "puffier" face.

"I’ve enjoyed feedback and deliberation about my appearance as all women do for almost 20 years. And you’re right it is puffier than normal right now," she wrote in a caption to an Instagram post. "I have endometriosis an auto immune disease that every woman should read about. There are some medical and hormonal things going on in my world right now but I’m okay."

She later disclosed that she had been diagnosed with exogenous cushing syndrome as the result of steroid injections in high doses in the News Not Noise newsletter.

According to the Mayo Clinic, cushing syndrome happens when the body has too much of the hormone cortisol for long periods of time. Several of the numerous symptoms of this condition can be a rounded face and weight gain.

RELATED CONTENT: