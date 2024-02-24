For once, Amy Schumer is grateful for online critics. The 42-year-old comedian recently went on a press tour for her Hulu show, Life & Beth.

While making public appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and other shows, there was much talk on the internet about her "puffier" face.

On Friday, Schumer shared that she's been diagnosed with exogenous cushing syndrome as the result of steroid injections in high doses in the News Not Noise newsletter.

According to the Mayo Clinic, cushing syndrome happens when the body has too much of the hormone cortisol for long periods of time. Several of the numerous symptoms of this condition can be a rounded face and weight gain.

"To anyone speculating, no, she is not pregnant," the newsletter reads. "In fact, she's about to film a movie, which happens to be called Kinda Pregnant."

Schumer shared that the diagnosis left her feeling "reborn."

"While I was doing press on camera for my Hulu show, I was also in MRI machines four hours at a time, having my veins shut down from the amount of blood drawn and thinking I may not be around to see my son grow up," Schumer said. "So finding out I have the kind of Cushing that will just work itself out and I'm healthy was the greatest news imaginable. It has been a crazy couple weeks for me and my family."

Schumer added that she appreciates the online back and forth about her looks because they ultimately led to her diagnosis.

"Aside from fears about my health, I also had to be on camera having the internet chime in," Schumer said. "But thank God for that. Because that's how I realized something was wrong. Just like when I realized I had named my son something that didn't sound so good. The internet is undefeated, as they say."

Schumer shares son Gene, 4, with her husband, Chris Fischer.

Despite being grateful for being alerted to the condition, Schumer has denounced body shamers in recent weeks. During an interview on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, the comedian said, "I think they're mad that I'm not thinner. I think they're mad I'm not prettier. And that I still feel like I have a right to speak. And I think that they don't want any woman to speak. I mean, what woman has ever opened her mouth and not been torn to shreds?"

She also alluded to the online discourse in an Instagram post earlier this month, writing, "I’ve enjoyed feedback and deliberation about my appearance as all women do for almost 20 years. And you’re right it is puffier than normal right now. I have endometriosis an auto immune disease that every woman should read about. There are some medical and hormonal things going on in my world right now but I’m okay."

