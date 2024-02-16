In the wake of promoting the highly anticipated release of the second season of her Hulu show, Life & Beth, Amy Schumer took to Instagram to address comments about her appearance with her signature blend of honesty and humor.

At 42, Schumer has never been one to shy away from addressing topics head-on, and her recent Instagram post was no exception. The actress acknowledged the remarks about her "puffier" face with her characteristic wit, thanking everyone for their input and candidly admitting, "You're right, it is puffier than normal right now."

However, Schumer didn't stop there. In a refreshingly transparent move, she opened up about her ongoing battle with endometriosis, a condition she has bravely spoken about in the past. Describing it as a "medical and hormonal" challenge she's currently facing, Schumer shed light on the often misunderstood and painful condition.

Endometriosis, as described by the Mayo Clinic, is a condition where tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside of it, leading to a range of symptoms including severe menstrual pain, discomfort during intercourse, and fatigue, among others.

"I also believe a woman doesn't need any excuse for her physical appearance and owes no explanation," Schumer asserted in her Instagram post, emphasizing the importance of self-love and acceptance. She encouraged her followers to embrace their bodies and celebrate their uniqueness.

Schumer's openness about her struggles with endometriosis is nothing new. In a candid Instagram video from September 2021, she revealed that she had undergone surgery to remove her uterus and appendix due to the condition. Despite the challenges she faced, Schumer remained resilient, describing the surgery as a transformative experience that made her feel like a "new person."

That same year, Schumer again took to social media to reveal that she was getting the cheek filler she had put in her face dissolved, joking that her plumper cheeks made her look like "Maleficent."

"I tried getting fillers. Turns out I was already full," she shared alongside a photo of her cheeks covered in numbing cream. "Thank God you can dissolve them I looked like #malificent."

