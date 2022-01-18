Amy Schumer is giving fans an update on her health journey.

Schumer took to Instagram Tuesday to share that she's finally feeling good after undergoing endometriosis and liposuction surgeries over the past year.

"I feel good. Finally. It’s been a journey thanks for helping me get my strength back @seckinmd (endo) @jordanternermd (lipo) never thought I would do anything but talk to me after your uterus doesn’t contract for 2.5 years and you turn 40," the comedian, who had previously sworn off cosmetic procedures shared. "@paulvincent22 vickie Lee (acupuncture) my girl Nicole from the tox my friends and fam. Let’s go!"

In addition to posting the new swimsuit pics, Schumer revealed on her Instagram Story that she's down to 170 pounds post-surgery.

Schumer's post was met with several congratulatory messages in the comments with Mindy Kaling writing, "Healthy, sexy, happy, love it ❤️," and Michelle Pfeiffer simply commenting, "Congratulations 🙌❤️."

In September, Schumer revealed that she had both her uterus and appendix removed due to endometriosis.

"It's the morning after my surgery for endometriosis. My uterus is out," she said in a video shared to Instagram. "The doctor found 30 spots of endometriosis. He removed my appendix because the endometriosis had attacked it. There was a lot of blood in my uterus."

Following the surgery, Schumer, who shares two-year-old son Gene with husband, Chris Fischer, said, "I’m sore. I have some gas pains, but other than that I already feel that my energy [is better]."

In the caption, The Humans actress advised her followers, "If you have really painful periods, you may have #endometriosis."

Just last month, Schumer documented another procedure, sharing that she was getting the cheek filler she had put in her face dissolved.

"I tried getting fillers. Turns out I was already full," She wrote alongside a photo of her cheeks covered in numbing cream. "Thank God you can dissolve them I looked like #malificent thanks @drjlodnp."

Schumer's dermatologist, Dr. LoGerfo, also shared the photo and explained the procedure of dissolving fillers, which are often injected into the skin to soften wrinkles.

"Using dermal filler can be a wonderful way to replace lost volume and enhance the face, but filler placement is extremely important!" the dermatologist wrote.

"@amyschumer came to me after having filler elsewhere and we decided that where the filler was placed, was not ideal, so we dissolved it! 💉Dissolving filler is a very simple and quick treatment. I injected hyaluronidase (an enzyme that breaks down hyaluronic acid) to dissolve it!❤️💫"

Schumer has been open about the procedures she's undergone, cosmetic or otherwise, sharing with Instagram followers in April, that she was undergoing a coolsculpting treatment with Dr. Amy Wechsler to get rid of her "double chin."

"I just want to say that I’m blessed with the way I look and I’m not gonna be one of those people that gets stuff done. And no offense to the women that do," she joked in the video, showing off the fat-freezing machine. "This is not what you think. It’s not … this is just how I like to rest my head because it feels good. This is the only way I can really relax. It’s not that I’m getting my double chin addressed in a way. So don’t worry about it."

