Amy Schumer is giving her thoughts on Greta Gerwig'sBarbie.

On Monday, the comedian took to Instagram to give her take after taking part in the double feature dubbed "Barbenheimer," which featured fans seeing both Barbie and Christopher Nolan's historical drama, Oppenheimer, which opened on the same day.

After watching both films, Schumer -- who was originally set to play Barbie -- shared her thoughts.

"Really enjoyed Barbie and Oppenheimer but I think I should have played Emily Blunts role. Do better Hollywood," she quipped next to a picture of her in a straw hat looking out of a pair of pink sunglasses.

In 2016, it was announced that Schumer was set to play the lead role in a live-action film being developed about the iconic doll. However, before production could get rolling, Schumer said in a statement to ET that she would have to drop out of the project.

"Sadly, I'm no longer able to commit to Barbie due to scheduling conflicts," the statement read. "The film has so much promise, and Sony and Mattel have been great partners. I'm bummed, but look forward to seeing Barbie on the big screen."

In 2019, it was officially announced that Margot Robbie had joined the cast in the leading role.

In June, ahead of Barbie's release, Schumer appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, where she addressed her exit from the film. During a game of "Plead the Fifth," Cohen asked if she would be seeing the movie and if she could name one of the reasons she dropped out of the film.

"I can't wait to see the movie, I think it looks awesome," the Trainwreck star said. "I think we said it was scheduling conflicts, that's what we said. But it really was just creative differences. But yeah, there's like a new team behind it and it looks very feminist and cool, so I will be seeing this movie."

When Cohen asked if the version she signed on for "didn't feel so feminist and cool when you were involved in it," Schumer simply replied, "Yeah."

Barbie hit theaters on Friday and opened at $155 million -- making it the biggest opening weekend at the movies so far this year.

