Amy Schumer is in awe of Madonna after checking out her show at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday.

The Life After Beth actress took to Instagram Wednesday to share some snapshots and videos from her experience at the massive concert and to praise Madonna for her impact on pop culture.

"Bowing down to this Goddess who shaped so many of us. She’s in our DNA," Schumer wrote alongside her slideshow post that captured some of the night's most memorable moments.

"Grab your best friends and remember who you really are," Schumer continued. "YOU CANNOT MISS THIS SHOW!!"

Schumer also made reference to the recent lawsuit brought against Madonna for allegedly starting several of her concerts hours late during her current tour.

"IT ALSO STARTED ON TIME AS HELL," Schumer wrote, before concluding her post with a quote from the Queen of Pop herself. "The most controversial thing I’ve ever done is to stick around."

In a lawsuit filed on Jan. 17 in the U.S. District Court of Eastern New York, plaintiffs Michael Fellows and Jonathan Hadden accused the "Vogue" singer, as well as Live Nation and Barclays Center, of engaging in "unconscionable, unfair, and/or deceptive trade practices."

Fellows and Hadden say they attended a show during the Brooklyn leg of Madonna's Celebration Tour on Dec. 13 and were dismayed when the show, advertised to begin at 8:30 p.m., allegedly did not see the singer take the stage until "between 10:45 p.m. and 11:00 p.m." The shows on Dec. 14 and Dec. 16 at Barclays Center also started more than two hours late, they claim. They say they were also given no warning as to the concert's late start time.

The two men, both New York residents according to court docs obtained by ET, argue that the alleged two-hour delay resulted in the concert not ending until after 1 a.m., causing them to encounter issues with "limited public transportation, limited ride-sharing, and/or increased public and private transportation costs."

Fellows and Henderson also claim that since the concert occurred on a weeknight, they "had to get up early to go to work and/or take care of their family responsibilities the next day" on fewer hours of sleep due to the alleged delay.

Madonna and Live Nation released a joint statement to ET on Wednesday, in which they responded to the lawsuit.

"Madonna's just completed, sold out 2023 Celebration Tour in Europe received rave reviews," Madonna Management and Live Nation's joint statement to ET began. "The shows opened in North America at Barclays in Brooklyn as planned, with the exception of a technical issue December 13th during soundcheck. This caused a delay that was well documented in press reports at the time. We intend to defend this case vigorously."

Fellows and Henderson are seeking "damages, statutory damages, treble damages, exemplary damages, costs and attorneys’ fees," as well as a trial by jury.

Madonna's Celebration Tour is currently on it's North American leg and is set to wrap up on April 26 following a five-night engagement in Mexico City at the Palacio de los Deportes.

