Madonna and Julia Garner had a moment for the material girls!

On Thursday, the Ozark actress took the stage alongside the veteran pop star during her Celebration Tour at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Garner, who was tapped to play Madge in a biopic, joined the 65-year-old singer during the Estere's Ball segment of the show. Channeling the star, Garner wore high-waisted black pants and a black lace corset with pearls wrapped around her neck. In another nod, Garner's blonde tresses were cut short with a sleek part on the side.

Madonna took the stage next to her in a bedazzled corset which she paired with fishnet tights and matching arm-length gloves.

Backgrid

As dancers participated in a Vogue competition, both Madonna and Garner held up signs that read, "Chop" or "10" as a nod to ballroom competitions.

Following the segment, Garner stuck around as things got risqué. Both Madonna and Garner remained in their chairs as barely dressed male dancers gave them lap dances.

Garner's appearance on the tour comes after it was announced earlier this year that she would play Madonna in a biopic film directed by the singer herself. Sadly, the project was shelved after Madonna announced her tour.

"Yeah, yeah," Garner told ET in March when asked if the project is still coming to fruition.

"I don't want to tell too much. I want to keep things... yeah, fingers crossed," Garner said of the potential biopic.

Madonna had said her hope for the biopic was to "convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer -- a human being trying to make her way in this world. The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It's essential to share the rollercoaster ride of my life with my voice and vision."

Madonna is currently on the Celebration Tour, which is slated to run through April.

