Madonna's 11-year-old daughter, Estere, proved that talent runs in the family as she took center stage at the kickoff of the Celebration Tour at the O2 in London on Saturday. The young prodigy showcased her impressive runway skills and voguing expertise, leaving the audience in awe.

Estere's performance was nothing short of spectacular. Set to her mother's classic dance anthem, "Vogue," she channeled the spirit of the underground ballroom culture that Madonna herself had brought to the masses with her 1990 No. 1 hit and its iconic video. Notably, Madonna and her oldest daughter, Lourdes, who celebrated her 27th birthday on the same day, served as judges for Estere and her fellow voguers.

Estere's performance received resounding praise from the panel of judges, earning her perfect scores of 10s across the board. It was evident that the young talent inherited her mother's stage presence and performance flair.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Live Nation

Estere was not the only one of Madonna’s children to grace their mother's comeback stage, as the entire brood showed their support for the Queen of Pop. Madonna’s son, David Banda, 18, joined her onstage, showcasing his musical talent on the guitar during a rendition of "Let’s Go Crazy," reminiscent of the legendary Prince. He also strummed along on "Mother and Father," a heartfelt tribute to Madonna's late mother and his own.

Madonna's daughter, Mercy James, 17, played the piano alongside her mother during a rare performance of the Erotica single "Bad Girl." Meanwhile, Stella added her own flavor to the show with a spirited performance of "Don’t Tell Me."

In attendance to cheer on their mother were all six of Madonna’s children, including her 23-year-old son Rocco, from her previous marriage with Guy Ritchie. The support of her children has been a driving force for Madonna, especially during her recent health scare.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Live Nation

The 65-year-old pop superstar, who had recently battled a serious bacterial infection that sent her to the ICU for several days, leading to a three-month postponement of her 40th-anniversary tour, gave credit to her children for providing her with the will to persevere during her trying times.

“I forgot five days of my life — or my death,” Madonna stated. “But my children were there — and my children always save me every time.”

RELATED CONTENT: