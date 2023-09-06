Last month, Madonna's fans from around the world were holding their collective breath as the iconic singer was rushed to the emergency room due to a serious bacterial infection. However, the Queen of Pop has proven once again that nothing can keep her down for long, as she gears up to take the stage again for her highly anticipated Celebration Tour.

On Sunday, the 65-year-old singer shared a series of photos on her Instagram account, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at her preparations for the tour. One notable aspect of the photos was the presence of a knee brace on Madonna's leg, a clear indication that she's been facing physical challenges in the lead-up to her performances.

The first image depicted Madonna in full glamour mode, with her hair pulled back and a drink in hand as she took a well-deserved break during rehearsals.

A follow-up photo showed Madonna gazing into the mirror of a makeup vanity. Here, she donned a lacy, lingerie-like performance outfit, hinting at the dazzling wardrobe fans can expect during her shows.

Madonna didn't just focus on herself in these snapshots; she also celebrated her dedicated team. Another image showcased her surrounded by stylists and artists who were hard at work ensuring she looked her best for practice. A makeup artist held a color palette, and her hairstylist expertly wielded a curling iron on her long, blonde locks.

The last photo unveiled Madonna's rehearsals taking a toll on her body, as she iced her knee.

On June 28, amid rehearsal for the Celebration Tour, Madonna's manager, Guy Oseary, revealed that she had "a several day stay in the ICU" after developing "a serious bacterial infection."

Days later, ET learned that Madonna had been discharged from the hospital and was home resting per her doctor's orders. In a post to social media on July 10, the singer addressed her health and officially announced that the North American leg of her tour would be postponed.

"Thank you for your positive energy, Prayers and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love," she wrote at the time. "I'm on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life."

"My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I'll be back with you as soon as I can!" she continued, in part. "The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe. I couldn't be more grateful for your care and support."

Madonna has since shared her thanks for the friends and family who were by her side throughout the health scare, particularly her six children.

"Love from family and friends is the best Medicine," she wrote on Instagram. "One month out of the hospital and I can reflect. As a Mother you can really get caught up In the needs Of your children and the seemingly endless giving……….. But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference."

She's also announced the rescheduled North American dates for her upcoming Celebration Tour, which will now kick off in Europe.

Recently, the "Material Girl" took to her Instagram to share a video of her ringing in her birthday surrounded by her loved ones in Lisbon, Portugal. The reel featured photos and videos of the lavish, family-filled extravaganza attended by Madonna, her six children -- Lourdes Leon, 26, from her relationship with Carlos Leon; Rocco Ritchie, 22, from her marriage to director Guy Ritchie; David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 17, and twins Stella and Estere, 10, the four of whom she adopted -- and various friends, set to the singer's 1990 hit, "Vogue."

"It's great to be Alive............ .. and Amazing to Be able to put on my dancing shoes and Celebrate my Birthday!" Madonna captioned the video. "I'm So Grateful. Thank you Lisbon and to all who made it possible! 🇵🇹♥️"

