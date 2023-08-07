Madonna Spotted in New York City Amid Tour Postponement for Hospitalization
Madonna is out and about in New York City. On Sunday, following her June hospitalization for a bacterial infection, the 64-year-old singer was photographed taking a stroll in NYC.
Madonna kept it casual for her outing, wearing an all-black look including a baseball cap that read "Spiritually Hungry," a scarf, athletic shirt, bicycle gloves and shorts from her own merch line.
She wore her hair in two braids as she walked outside.
The sighting came days after Madonna provided an update on her Celebration Tour, which was postponed following her hospitalization.
"Thank you again for your incredible Support and Patience over these past few weeks," she wrote, over an image of a hand holding a yellow rose. "I'm happy to report that the re-routed tour schedule will be coming in the next few days! See You Soon for a well-deserved Celebration!"
On June 28, amid her tour rehearsals, Madonna's manager, Guy Oseary, revealed that his client had "a several day stay in the ICU" after developing "a serious bacterial infection."
Days later, ET learned that Madonna had been discharged from the hospital and was home resting per her doctor's orders. In a post to social media on July 10, the singer addressed her health and officially announced that the North American leg of the tour would be postponed.
Shortly thereafter, Madonna penned a note of thanks to her loved ones who'd been there for her amid her health struggles, particularly her children: Lourdes, 26, Rocco, 22, David, 17, Mercy, 17, and 10-year-old twins Stella and Estere.
"Love from family and friends is the best Medicine," she wrote on Instagram. "One month out of the hospital and I can reflect. As a Mother you can really get caught up In the needs Of your children and the seemingly endless giving……….. But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference."
