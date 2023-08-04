Madonna is on the mend and preparing to get back on the road.

The legendary singer took to her Instagram Story on Friday to thank fans once again for their love and support following her hospitalization earlier this summer, promising that postponed dates for her Celebration Tour will be rescheduled soon.

"Thank you again for your incredible Support and Patience over these past few weeks," she wrote, over an image of a hand holding a yellow rose. "I'm happy to report that the re-routed tour schedule will be coming in the next few days! See You Soon for a well-deserved Celebration!"

On June 28, amid rehearsal for the Celebration Tour, Madonna's manager, Guy Oseary, revealed that his client had "a several day stay in the ICU" after developing "a serious bacterial infection."

Days later, ET learned that Madonna had been discharged from the hospital and was home resting per her doctor's orders. In a post to social media on July 10, the singer addressed her health and officially announced that the North American leg of the tour would be postponed.

"Thank you for your positive energy, Prayers and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love," she wrote at the time. "I'm on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life."

"My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I'll be back with you as soon as I can!" she continued, in part. "The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe. I couldn't be more grateful for your care and support."

Earlier this week, Madonna took to social media to share her thanks for the friends and family who were by her side throughout the health scare, particularly her children. The singer is a mom to daughter Lourdes Leon, 26, from her relationship with Carlos Leon; Rocco Ritchie, 22, from her marriage to director Guy Ritchie; David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 17, and twins Stella and Estere, 10, the four of whom she adopted.

"Love from family and friends is the best Medicine," she wrote on Instagram. "One month out of the hospital and I can reflect. As a Mother you can really get caught up In the needs Of your children and the seemingly endless giving……….. But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference."

