Julia Garner Is Top Choice to Play Madonna in New Biopic

Julia Garner has a new icon to embody. ET has learned that the Inventing Anna actress is the top choice to play Madonna in her new biopic.

The MADONNA project is in active development at Universal Pictures with garner pegged as the film's leading lady. The news of Garner as the "top choice" for the biopic comes after speculation that Florence Pugh, Euphoria's Alexa Demie, Odessa Young and singers Bebe Rexha and Sky Ferreira were reportedly in the running to play the music legend.

Per Variety, the film will follow the early days of the controversial artist and the aptly crowned queen of pop. Amy Pascal will be producing the project, with Universal Filmed Entertainment Group chairman Donna Langley nabbing the script after a multi-studio bidding war. Madonna is set to be a co-writer on the script and will also be directing the film.

Of the upcoming film, the singer said she hoped to "convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer — a human being, trying to make her way in this world. The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It’s essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision."

For her part, Langley called Madonna "the ultimate icon, humanitarian, artist and rebel."

Last month, ET spoke to Madonna's longtime friend, actress, Debi Mazar, about the biopic and what she thinks about Julia Fox reportedly being pegged to play her in the upcoming film.

"First of all, Madonna is still writing and she's not casting it just yet," Mazar maintained. "Julia Fox is just lovely. I have never met her, but she was fantastic in Uncut Gems, and I interviewed her once, and she's beautiful."

She continued, "To me, she actually looks more like Madonna to me, than me. So, maybe she's going to play Madonna, so, who knows?"

While casting is currently unknown, Mazar said she knows her friend will "choose the right person."

"I don't know who Madonna is going to cast, but Madonna is very talented and she's very detail specific, and I think that she will choose the right person," Mazar added. "I obviously have no say. I mean, it's Madonna."

Fox aside, Mazar has tossed out a few names for the part, which she called "a juicy role."

"I have, but I'm not going to talk about it," she quipped. "I said they have to be a little like this, that and the other thing, because we go back since I'm 17 years old, and I think whoever plays me, it is a juicy role."

"We had some great times and I'm just I'm really proud of Madonna for doing this -- to write it, because I think she has a great legend, a great story," she continued.

ET has reached out to Garner's reps for comment.

