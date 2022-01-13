Kanye “Ye” West and Julia Fox put their romance on display during a star-studded date night. The pair was spotted hanging out with Madonna, Floyd Mayweather, Evan Ross and Antonio Brown during a Wednesday outing in Los Angeles.

On Instagram, Ross gave an inside look at the "eclectic" group's hang session at Hollywood celebrity hot spot Delilah's. In the first video, Madonna sits in the center of the group while swaying to the music. The camera pans past her to West and Fox, who are cuddled up close on the couch.

In the final shot, the Uncut Gems actress shows off her revealing leather outfit, as she wraps her arms around the GRAMMY-winning rapper, who has his arms around Madonna’s neck. NFL pro Brown and pro boxer Mayweather also join the group in the picture.

Fox, 31, and West, 44, were also spotted hand-in-hand leaving the eatery. The actress rocked a two-piece cropped leather set, complete with matching gloves. The “Touch the Sky” rapper wore dark washed denim jeans, a hoodie and black gloves.

Additionally, the pair stepped out earlier this week for a date night at Los Angeles restaurant Craig's, and rocked coordinating outfits.

Kanye West signing autographs during his date night with Julia Fox in Los Angeles. JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Also this week, Fox opened up about her whirlwind romance with West, which blossomed while they were both were in Miami, Florida, over New Year’s Eve weekend.

"For right now, I'm just living in the moment, and I don't have any expectations," Fox said during an episode of her podcast, Forbidden Fruits. "There are no labels. None of that. It's just people that make each other feel better. It's really such a Gemini/Aquarius connection. It's very inspirational."

Fox also called West “a genius” and insisted that the romance isn’t out of left field and is not a PR stunt.

"All the people that [West and I] have in common have texted me and been like, 'Oh my god, this makes so much sense,'" she shared.

For more on West and Fox's new romance, check out the video below.

