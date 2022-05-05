Debi Mazar isn't opposed to Julia Fox playing her in Madonna's upcoming biopic. ET's Denny Directo spoke to Mazar at the premiere of The Pentaverate, and the actress -- who has been friends with the pop icon for decades -- opened up about casting for the project and who else she has pegged to star as her in the story of Madonna's life.

"First of all, Madonna is still writing and she's not casting it just yet," Mazar maintained. "Julia Fox is just lovely. I have never met her, but she was fantastic in Uncut Gems, and I interviewed her once, and she's beautiful."

She continued, "To me, she actually looks more like Madonna to me, than me. So, maybe she's going to play Madonna, so, who knows?"

The biopic is still in the works and while casting is currently unknown, Mazar said she knows her friend will "choose the right person."

"I don't know who Madonna is going to cast, but Madonna is very talented and she's very detail specific, and I think that she will choose the right person," Mazar added. "I obviously have no say. I mean, it's Madonna."

Fox aside, Mazar has tossed out a few names for the part, which she called "a juicy role."

"I have, but I'm not going to talk about it," she quipped. "I said they have to be a little like this, that and the other thing, because we go back since I'm 17 years old, and I think whoever plays me, it is a juicy role."

"We had some great times and I'm just I'm really proud of Madonna for doing this -- to write it, because I think she has a great legend, a great story," she continued.

And if Madonna doesn't get it right, Mazar will get the chance to tell her side of things in her upcoming book.

"By the way, I'm writing my book so I will also be telling my story," the Younger alum revealed. "So, I'm like, get it right. Get it right because you know -- but I know that she's going to get it right. She's very detailed. She does her homework, and I can't wait to see what she does."

Till then, Mazar is starring in Mike Meyers' latest series for Netflix, The Pentaverate, in which a Canadian journalist, played by Meyers -- who also plays 8 other characters -- tries to uncover the truth about a society of five men who have controlled the world since 1347.

Mazar said at first, she was nervous to work with the funny man.

"Mike Myers was supposed to play my role," Mazar revealed. "So, I was really nervous because I thought, 'Oh my god, this is going to be like Linda, his ex-mother-in-law, it's coffee talk SNL, I was nervous, but he was so generous, and he let me fly with it, and create my own character."

Mazar, who plays Patty Davis, one of the figures who greets Meyers when he enters the famed secret society, said she was often the last actor to leave set because of her character's involvement with all of Meyers' various characters in the series.

"Going into The Pentaverate, I would have to do my monologues over and over again. I was the last actor to leave because my character talked to all the guys, Mike, Mike, Mike, and Mike playing different guys, so, I had to recite the whole thing over, and watching him transform was brilliant," She explained. "The prosthetics and his attention to detail in accents was incredible, I mean he's a comedic genius."

"He's also really smart and he's kind, and I think that this piece that he wrote is kind of more about what is happening now in the world, where the world is going and it's kind of like paralleling what is kind of like going on, so it's sort of slightly messaging," Mazar added.

The Pentaverate is streaming now, on Netflix.

