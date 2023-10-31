A number of celebrities and influencers are demanding the immediate release of the now 239-plus hostages currently held by Hamas terrorists.

This week, a coalition of celebrities launched a campaign to highlight the civilians currently held hostage in Gaza as the Israel-Hamas war continues. The campaign, #ReleaseTheHostagesNow, was organized in part by Creative Community For Peace (CCFP), an entertainment industry non-profit organization; Nina Tassler (television executive and former Chairwoman of CBS Entertainment); and Emilio Schenker (CEO, Sipur Studios), in full cooperation with the official Hostages and Missing Families Forum.

Those participating in the campaign include Amy Schumer, Debra Messing, Julianna Margulies, Michael Douglas, Billy Crystal, Mayim Bialik, Elizabeth Banks, Chelsea Handler, Zooey Deschanel, Mandy Moore, Helen Mirren, Claudia Oshry and many more.

It is the hope that the viral campaign will help to gain international support for the hostages and their families, and ultimately to expedite their release.

"This urgent campaign underscores the need for the international community to put pressure on the states that have influence with Hamas to free these individuals from captivity. It is vital that the world does not forget the faces of these innocent victims – they are the reason Israel continues to fight this war on terror and they are the reason the world must take a stand against this hatred and say NO MORE," Bialik said in a statement.

Margulies also spoke out, declaring, "With every passing hour, the health and safety of each hostage becomes more tenuous. We hope this campaign brings their stories to life, offers the families solace knowing they aren’t alone, and moves us one step closer to their safe release. With each share, like, and comment of support, the world unites against terrorism and in support of peace."

RELATED CONTENT: