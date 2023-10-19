2023 MTV EMAs Canceled Amid Israel-Hamas War

The 2023 MTV EMAs have been canceled.

According to Paramount, the ceremony which was scheduled to take place Nov. 5, in Paris, France, has been canceled out of an abundance of caution, amid the tensions in Israel and Gaza.

"We have made the difficult decision not to move forward with the 2023 MTV EMAs," a Paramount spokesperson said. "Given the volatility of world events, we have chosen not to proceed out of an abundance of caution for the thousands of employees, crew members, artists, fans, and partners who come together from all corners of the world to bring the show to life."

The statement continued, "The MTV EMAs are an annual celebration of global music. As we watch the devastating events in Israel and Gaza continue to unfold, this does not feel like a moment for a global celebration. With thousands of lives already lost, it is a moment of mourning. Thank you for your understanding and for all that you do. You are the heart of this show. We are incredibly proud of this team and look forward to hosting the EMAs again in November of 2024."

On Oct. 7, the Hamas terrorist organization launched a surprise attack on Israel, killing thousands. In the weeks that followed, thousands of civilians in Israel and Palestine have been killed.

In Paris, where the ceremony was scheduled to be held, security has been elevated following a series of threats.

This year's global celebration of music was set to feature performances by BTS' Jung Kook, Reneé Rapp, Sabrina Carpenter, Coi Leray, David Guetta, Rema and the Kid Laroi.

Taylor Swift led the pack with an impressive grand total of seven nominations, including Best Artist, Best Song and Best Video. Meanwhile, Olivia Rodrigo and SZA were right behind with six noms each -- also in the top three categories.

Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj, Miley Cyrus and Måneskin also all earned multiple nominations.

