Could Abbott Elementary fans soon see Bette Middler on their screens? Only time will tell, the show's cast members say.

Just weeks after the Hocus Pocus actress, 78, first expressed her interest in making a guest appearance on the beloved ABC sitcom, Quinta Brunson, Lisa Ann Walter and Chris Perfetti have responded to Middler's very public request.

"Since I'm now using this website to pitch myself on TV shows, I would also like to play Melissa Schemmenti's mother on Abbott Elementary," Middler wrote on X at the end of April, referencing her previous tweets about joining the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Middler added, "If you see Quinta Brunson, please tell her."

On Tuesday, at the Disney and ABC upfront in New York City, ET did just that by asking Brunson, Walter and Perfetti whether or not it could happen and what it would mean to get the Beaches actress on the show.

"I'm so honored that she wants to be on my show. It's one of those surreal, pinch yourself moments that thee Bette Midler wants to be on the show," Brunson -- who serves as star, creator and executive producer -- said. "I'm just beyond honored."

Jalen Hurts, Quinta Brunson and Jason Kelce at the 2024 Disney/ABC Upfronts - Getty Images

"It would be a dream come true -- [sadly] I'm not in charge of that department," Walter, 60, shared, adding that she considers Middler an icon among the likes of Whoopie Goldberg, Barbra Streisand, Dolly Parton, Goldie Hawn and Lily Tomlin.

"She was an icon -- is an icon still," Walter -- who plays Melissa Schemmenti, the character who would be related to Middler's pitched role. "She's a really good actress. She's not just like a balls out, you know, broad -- which, she's that too, which I think so is Melissa. She's also she's really talented, nuanced actress."

Perfetti -- who portrays the lovable and awkward eighth-grade history teacher Jacob Hill -- had arguably the most hilarious response to Middler's request, telling her that after numerous Emmy wins, an early season 4 renewal and a third season packed with guest stars, she should take a number.

"Everybody wants to be on our show right now and so I say to Bette, you know, 'You're welcome and get in line,'" Perfetti, 35, joked.

Lisa Ann-Walter, Quinta Brunson, Chris Perfetti and Sheryl Lee Ralph in season 3 of 'Abbott Elementary' - ABC via Getty Images

He added, "It's a supreme compliment to have people that you admire tell you that they like your work and that they like your show -- you know it's great, it feels really good."

So... could it happen? Brunson -- who presented on stage at the Disney/ABC Upfronts alongside Philadelphia Eagles players Jason Kelce and Jalen Hurts -- says never say never.

"Hey, we'll see," she said. "You never know."

