'Abbott Elementary' Renewed for Season 4 at ABC

Just days after the premiere of its third season, ABC has announced that Abbott Elementary has been renewed for season 4.

On Saturday, William Stanford Davis -- the actor behind the beloved and kooky janitor Mr. Johnson in the elementary-school-centered sitcom -- took to the stage at a Television Critics Association panel and shared the exciting news of the show's renewal.

Davis,72, appeared in character, sweeping up the stage and even wiping down the microphone before announcing that Abbott Elementary would be back for more fun with series creator, writer and executive producer Quinta Brunson at the helm.

Brunson, 34, is coming off of a historic Emmy win as Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, the first time a Black actress has won in the category since The Jeffersons star Isabel Sanford won in 1981.

"This show has been very emotional for me from beginning to end," Brunson, who won in 2022 for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series in 2022, said. "I feel like it's such an underappreciated genre, and it's the thing that raised me and like artistically guided me, so, you know. I get emotional about it."

In addition to Brunson's win for acting, the show nabbed seven nominations including for Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph), and Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series.

According to ABC, Abbott Elementary had the "strongest season average" for an ABC comedy since the 2019-2020 season and is currently ranked as ABC's No. 1 multiplatform series.

The show launched season 3 on Feb. 7 and welcomed some fresh faces to the cast, adding The Other Two and Scream VI star Josh Segarra, Hacks alum Kimia Behpoornia and Never Have I Ever's Benjamin Norris. The trio play new school district representatives who are determined to bring about change to Abbott Elementary. The new characters also brought about a shakeup, recruiting Brunson's character, Janine Teagues, into a fellowship with the district that takes her away from teaching.

At the Golden Globes in early January, series stars Chris Perfetti and recent Celebrity Jeopardy! champion Lisa Ann Walter talked with ET about season 3 having "so many great characters" and shared some exciting new updates.

"I will tell you this, the premiere episode of season 3 is so chock full of new, exciting stuff that you are not expecting that," Walter, 60, teased. "I can't even, we're not allowed to say it obviously. But all I can say is stay tuned. It's a lot."

Abbott Elementary airs Wednesdays on ABC at 9 p.m. EST.

