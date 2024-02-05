Season 2 of Abbott Elementary had fans burning for the answer to one question: what's going to happen between Janine Teagues (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory Eddie (Tyler James Williams)?

As viewers gear up for the premiere of the show's third season, they'll have to face the bittersweet idea that the new installment won't resolve in the manner that they hope.

After all, while season 2's finale saw the two teachers admit to having feelings for one another since they met, they also acknowledged that they have been "all over the place."

Despite obviously hurting, Janine and Gregory decide to put any romance on hold while the former works through her "selfish era" and they continue building their friendship. Although it's clear that their feelings for each other are strong, they resolve to "plant something new," as they grow together as friends.

So when the ABC sitcom returns on Feb. 7 after months-long delays due to the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes, both unions of which creator and star Brunson is a member, it might not do so with the duo's romance in mind.

Chatting with ET's Denny Directo, Brunson, Williams, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Chris Perfetti, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter and William Stanford Davis share some ideas on what fans can expect in the upcoming third season -- especially when it comes to Janine and Gregory's 'will they, won't they' vibes.

ABC

"I think you can expect the unexpected. This is a show that once you think it's going to zig, trust me, it is going to zag," Ralph tells ET. "I tell people not to get their hopes up too high for what it is you think you want. 'Cause you just might not get it."

"Oh, it's definitely not what anybody thinks," Williams interjects, which Walter agrees to, admitting that the season wasn't what she expected either. "Everyone's told me what they think is happening. Not anyone's even gotten close," Williams adds.

Of course, that isn't reassuring for Janine and Gregory fans! Although Williams plays his cards close to his chest, he teases that fans can expect a "lateral move" when it comes to the teachers' relationship.

"It's definitely much more complicated. I think what happened at the end of season 2 was it felt like there was at least a pause button being put on things, but I don't think the audience or either Janine or Gregory really thought about, 'OK, we have to go back to work at some point and see each other,'" Williams shares. "And that's got them in this kind of really complicated purgatory. But we address a lot of it in episode one."

Brunson also tells ET that she believes Janine and Gregory are "becoming better friends" this season, which she admits to being more of a fan of than anything else.

"I think that's a cool way, no matter what path you take, will they or won't they -- sure. It's nice to be good friends with people and I love watching Janine and Gregory be friends," she shares. "It's some of my favorite moments in the show."

Walter points out that the premiere episode will be a lengthy one for good reason, saying, "It's not an hour long just to make room for extra jokes. It's because there's lots of story [and] a lot of change-ups."

The cast has made a point to warn viewers that things will be changing up in the new season, with Davis previously calling it a "transformative" installment while speaking with ET at the 2024 Golden Globes.

"I think it gets more [in]to personal lives," Davis says now. "I've done a lot of things -- I can't tell you what I've done."

"When I read the script... literally every page I didn't know what was going to happen next," adds Walter. "And it's great to be part of a show like that because, you know, it's going to be the same for the audience."

A lot of changes and surprises include a new batch of guest stars making their Abbott Elementary debut.

After season 2 featured appearances by Orlando Jones as Gregory's dad and Taraji P. Henson and The Bear's Ayo Edebiri as Janine's mother and sister, respectively, season 3 welcomes The Other Two and Scream VI star Josh Segarra, Hacks alum Kimia Behpoornia and Never Have I Ever's Benjamin Norris in recurring roles. Segarra will portray Manny, Behpoornia will portray Emily and Norris will play Simon -- three "good-natured" school district representatives who take pride in their jobs and strive to freshen up the old ways of schooling.

Considering the number of requests that Brunson admits to getting from celebrities wanting to guest star on the series, the additions are a conservative number compared to what she could include.

Of the many requests to guest star, Brunson says, "I think it's so nice when people look at it as an opportunity to be in something that their kids can watch also, because a lot of actors who are part of more dramatic projects or things that are little PG-13 to rated R, Abbott is something that their kids can see them in."

While the cast quips that guest role inquiries are "a Quinta question," they can't help but gush about the many famous faces that have asked about landing a guest spot on the show's upcoming seasons. From Ramy Youssef and Hannah Waddingham to Annette Bening and Bill Hader, famous faces from all genres have praised the series and voiced their desire to join for even "just an episode."

But as Williams explains, "Unfortunately, scheduling is the thing. Even getting back the guest stars that we've had [before], getting back Ayo and Taraji and Leslie Odom Jr., they're busy, they're, you know, award-winning people."

Still, the cast has been happy to be back together again for another season. "It's like family gatherings, like you've been away from your family for quite a while [and now you're] coming together. It's just nothing but love and gossip," Davis shares.

Fans can dive into the new season when Abbott Elementary returns on Wednesday, Feb. 7!

