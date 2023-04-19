Tyler James Williams Teases 'Abbott Elementary' Season Finale: 'People Will Be Talking'
'Abbott Elementary's Sheryl Lee Ralph and Tyler James Williams R…
Katy Perry Gushes Over Bringing Daughter Daisy to Hawaii to Film…
‘American Idol’: Watch Katy Perry Get Booed for the First Time
Aaron Carter Dead at 34: Celebrities React | ET's The Download
Billy Gardell Opens Up About Delaying Gastric Bypass Surgery Twi…
Jeremy Renner Snowplow Accident: Watch Body-Cam Footage From the…
Kylie Jenner Shuts Down Plastic Surgery Rumors
'Love Is Blind's Irina Shares the Reunion Moment Netflix Didn't …
'Love Is Blind's Jackie Shares Update on Her Future With Josh Af…
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Are Dating! Inside Their 'Cas…
Watch Ariana Grande Sing as Glinda on Set of 'Wicked' (Raw Video)
Jamie Foxx 'Doing OK' as Cameron Diaz Continues Filming 'Back in…
'The Voice': Kelly Clarkson and Reba McEntire Tear Up in Emotion…
Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Welcome Baby Boy 'Bronze'
'90 Day Fiancé': Debbie Reacts to Oussama Calling Her ‘Crazy’ an…
Inside Exes Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes' ‘Casual’ Connection…
Clay Aiken Makes Surprise Confession to Ruben Studdard About ‘Am…
Jessie James Decker's Sister Sparks Debate Over Plane Drama
Ariana Madix Cozies Up to New Man at Coachella Following Tom San…
Buckle up, Abbott Elementary fans, you're in for an emotional ride tonight! Series star Tyler James Williams issues a warning for viewers while on Wednesday's episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show.
"A lot of things happen," Williams tells host Jennifer Hudson about the season 2 finale airing on Wednesday, April 19. "It's going to be good, it's a good one. You're going to want to watch that one live because people will be talking."
The 30-year-old actor, who plays elementary school teacher Gregory Eddie on ABC's breakout comedy, also drops details about the production of the finale, revealing that they got to actually film in Philadelphia rather than a set on the lot. "We got a chance to go out there and experience Philly," he says, adding that it was "beautiful" watching residents respond to series creator, writer and star Quinta Brunson, a Philadelphia native herself.
"Not always do you get a chance to make something that directly resonates with the people whose stories you're telling and they feel so seen by it," Williams says. "And I think teachers' response to the show has been incredible. I was recently doing a talk at the University of Wisconsin and [had] some teachers come to me. There were teachers who were beginning their journeys [and] had just ended their journeys, and for them to say, 'Thank you for giving me something to laugh and process the information with,' was really beautiful."
He adds, "I love that it's been, not just entertaining but therapeutic for people. It's a hard job, it is not easy to do and they need to be able to work through and have something to laugh about. That's really, to me, what's been most gratifying to me about the experience."
The critically acclaimed series, which returned for its second season on Sept. 21, has been lauded for its realistic and heartwarming depiction of life for teachers struggling against a negligent system to provide their students with the best possible education. Brunson has been especially vocal as a proponent for teachers, even using her Saturday Night Live debut monologue to advocate for educators.
After showing a video she and Barack Obama recorded to thank her mother, Norma Jean, for being a teacher, Brunson ended her monologue with the statement that teachers get "taken for granted."
"Please remember how important teachers are, acknowledge the work they do every day and for the love of God, pay them the money they deserve," she concluded.
Abbott Elementary's season 2 finale, titled "Franklin Institute," airs tonight at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.
RELATED CONTENT:
'Abbott Elementary' Fans React to Taraji P. Henson's Bittersweet Cameo
NAACP Image Awards: Quinta Brunson Talks Celebrating Black Culture
'Abbott Elementary's Sheryl Lee Ralph, Lisa Ann Walter Spill the E-Tea
Related Gallery