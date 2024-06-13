The legendary 1980s Hollywood Brat Pack is giving fans an inside look into their lives as young stars.

First named the "Brat Pack" in 1985 in New York magazine, this group includes actors who starred in some of the most iconic coming-of-age films of their time, like The Breakfast Club and St. Elmo's Fire. One of these stars, Andrew McCarthy, known for his roles in Pretty in Pink and Mannequin, decided to document what this time was like for him and his fellow Brat Pack-ers. Featuring interviews with Emilio Estevez, Rob Lowe, Demi Moore and Ally Sheedy, McCarthy's documentary, Brats, premieres on Hulu today, Thursday, June 13.

ET asked McCarthy about his documentary after he posted about the project and meeting with Lowe on his Instagram.

"It seems crazy," McCarthy said when asked about the reunion with him and Lowe. "I went back and started hunting everybody down again and we just hadn't seen each other in all these [decades]. So it was great to catch up with everybody again."

Obviously, this documentary has some serious star power. Two and a Half Men's Jon Cryer makes an appearance and, while he admits he wasn't technically in the Brat Pack, he was on the outskirts with his role alongside Molly Ringwald in Pretty in Pink. Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about streaming the Brats documentary.

When does the Brats documentary premiere?

Brats premieres on Hulu today, Thursday, June 13, 2024.

Who is in the Brats documentary?

Director and writer of the documentary, Andrew McCarthy appears in Brats along with Rob Lowe, Demi Moore, Ally Sheedy, Emilio Estevez, Jon Cryer, Lea Thompson and Timothy Hutton. David Blum, the journalist who gave the group the moniker of "Brat Pack" also sits down McCarthy for a first-time interview.

How to watch the Brats documentary on streaming:

Brats streams exclusively on Hulu — sort of. Hulu subscribers who also have a Disney+ subscription or purchased the Hulu and Disney+ bundle can watch Brats on Disney+ with the Hulu on Disney+ feature.

Watch on Hulu

A stand-alone Hulu subscription starts at $8 per month. Right now, eligible customers can score a free 30-day trial when they sign up for Hulu. Along with access to Brats, users will have access to other hit TV series and films, including Vanderpump Villa, Love Island, Survivor, American Idol and The Masked Singer.

Sign Up for Hulu

For only $2 per month more, at $10 per month, subscribers can bundle Hulu and Disney+ — which would be around $16 per month separately. Along with Hulu's entire library, users will get Disney+ plethora of titles including animated classics and content from Pixar, National Geographic, Marvel, Star Wars and more.

Sign Up for Disney+

Watch the Brats documentary official trailer:

