Actors Demi Moore, Rob Lowe, Molly Ringwald and Emilio Estevez took over the big screen in the 1980s when they starred in coming-of-age films such as St. Elmo's Fire, The Breakfast Club and Sixteen Candles, earning them and other stars the nickname the "Brat Pack." Now, they've reunited in BRATS, a documentary directed and written by fellow Brat Packer Andrew McCarthy.

In the trailer, McCarthy, 61, asks Estevez, 62, about why he agreed to a reunion after being "not interested in talking about the Brat Pack for years."

"I turned everything down," confirms Estevez, telling McCarthy he wanted to join this project "because you called me. It was time that we clear the air on a couple things."

Emilio Estevez and Andrew McCarthy on set of 'BRATS.' - ABC News Studios

The film also features Ally Sheedy, Lea Thompson, Jon Cryer and Timothy Hutton. The new trailer includes snippets of McCarthy asking his peers – many of whom he has not seen for more than 30 years – "What did it mean to be part of the Brat Pack?"

In her interview, Moore, 61, asks: "Why did we take it as an offense?"

"We were afraid we were brats," responds McCarthy.

Throughout the years, several Brat Packers have indicated that the term and widespread media attention had negative outcomes.

Andrew McCarthy on set of 'BRATS.' - ABC News Studios

"Everyone wanted to be in the Brat Pack," the trailer reads, "except them."

McCarthy also sits down for a first-time conversation with writer David Blum, who fatefully coined the term Brat Pack in a 1985 New York Magazine cover story.

BRATS will include plenty of footage from behind the scenes and interviews during the promotion of the iconic films of the 1980s that shaped a generation.

Rob Lowe and Andrew McCarthy in 1985. - ABC News Studios

Last May, McCarthy revealed to ET that he reunited with his Brat Pack pals, Lowe and Estevez, for the documentary on the '80s crew.

"It seems crazy," McCarthy said when asked about their reunion. "I went back and started hunting everybody down again and we just hadn't seen each other in all these [decades]. So it was great to catch up with everybody again."

Most recently, fans have dubbed actors like Timothee Chalamet, Austin Butler, Zendaya and Florence Pugh as this generation's Brat Pack.

BRATS premieres June 13 on Hulu.

