Demi Moore Attends Cannes Film Festival for First Time in 27 Years

The 2024 Cannes Film Festival saw a dazzling return of Hollywood royalty as Demi Moore attended the prestigious event for the first time in 27 years.

On Friday, Moore made a stunning appearance at the premiere of Kinds of Kindness, donning a strapless silhouette sequined red dress from Armani Privé's fall 2023 couture collection, which featured a striking red striped pattern adorned with intricate floral embellishments. Styled by her longtime collaborator Brad Goreski, Moore completed her look with sparkling diamond-and-ruby dangling earrings and a matching ring.

Moore's presence at Cannes is particularly noteworthy as she stars in the highly anticipated film The Substance, which is set to premiere at the festival on Sunday.

In addition to her film premiere, Moore will also be honored with the role of godmother for Chopard’s Trophée Chopard gala ceremony on Friday.

Demi Moore at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival - Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

This marks Moore's first appearance at Cannes since 1997, when she attended the premiere of The Fifth Element alongside her then-husband and the film's star, Bruce Willis.

Two years ago, Moore shared a nostalgic throwback photo on Instagram from her 1997 Cannes experience, captioning it, "From the Cannes archives, circa 1997."

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore at Cannes Film Festival in 1997 - Neil Munns - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

Moore's recent appearance in Cannes, France, comes as Willis continues to battle frontotemporal dementia. He was diagnosed in February 2020 and has struggled as a byproduct with aphasia, an inability to speak or to understand speech.

The pair were married from 1987 to 2000 and share three daughters, Rumer, 35, Scout LaRue, 32, and Tallulah, 30. Willis also has two 9-year-old daughters, Mabel and Evelyn, with his current wife, Emma Heming Willis.

Demi Moore at 2024 Met Gala - GETTY

Moore is making the rounds! Earlier this month, she hit the 2024 Met Gala red carpet for the first time in five years. The Feud: Capote vs. The Swans star's wore a structural gown by Harris Reed that was made from archival vintage wallpaper. She accessorized with a diamond Cartier necklace and matching earrings.

RELATED CONTENT: