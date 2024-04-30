News

Demi Moore and Her Daughters Get in on the Latest TikTok Trend While on Vacation: 'Family Fun in the Sun'

By Zach Seemayer
Published: 7:06 PM PDT, April 30, 2024

The actress and her kids pulled off a fun, bikini-clad TikTok trend perfectly.

Demi Moore and her family are basking in the sun and nailing a fun TikTok trend.

The actress was recently joined on an idyllic beach vacation by her daughters -- Rumer, 35, Scout, 32, and Tallulah, 30 -- as well as her close friend, Eric Buterbaugh and Rumer's baby girl, Louetta!

During the trip, the family made sure to use the beach getaway to get in on the "Burning Love" TikTok trend, which they pulled off delightfully.

In the trend -- which is set to a version of Elvis Presley's "Burning Love" -- users jump out of the frame into one location and into the frame of another.

The trend has been done with people jumping from the airport and landing in their vacation destinations, or -- in this case -- jumping out of frame at home and essentially teleporting to the beach, decked out in swimwear.

After nearly the entire family makes the jump, Louetta -- who turned one earlier this month -- adorably crawls into frame (with her face blurred) and Rumer hilariously jumps back into the kitchen before rejoining the family on their beach vacay.

It was an adorable celebration of Moore and her connection with her beloved children -- whom she shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis.

The celeb take on the "Burning Love" trend also proved to be a perfect example of how to pull it off -- unlike a recent attempt by Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon that didn't quite get how it worked.

The beach vacation comes just two weeks after Moore enjoyed another family outing -- this time with her beloved aunt at the 25th edition of the An Unforgettable Evening gala -- where she and Wallis Annenberg were honored for their work in raising breast cancer awareness.

Moore spoke with ET at the event and credited her aunt for influencing her attitude at mental toughness. 

"I am here tonight with my aunt who is a breast cancer survivor and she has been cancer-free for 18 years," Moore shared. "I look at the incredible courage that she held and faced and also the attitude that she had as she faced this, and it was a fearless attitude with faith."

