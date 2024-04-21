Rumer Willis is commemorating her daughter's first birthday with a heartfelt message and touching family photos.

On Saturday, the actress and singer took to Instagram to celebrate Louetta's big day by sharing a slideshow of snapshots -- one of which featured her famous father, Bruce Willis.

The collection of photos all showed her baby girl as she was held and doted over by loving family members -- including the Die Hard star, who can be seen holding the birthday girl in his arms.

"Oh my tiny tender daughter, I CANT BELIEVE YOU ARE 1," Rumer wrote in the emotional caption. "This last year with you has been the best year of my life. Lou, I have never known a love like yours. You are the most delicious, most beautiful, smartest, funniest, sweetest girl I know."

"I can't believe you choose me to be your mama oh my goodness. Every day you grow and learn more and you are my greatest teacher and my deepest love," the adoring mom shared in the heartfelt missive. "You are a gift to every one you meet and your smile is almost blinding it's so magical. Your laugh is my favorite sound in the whole wide world. Your tiny kisses are the best thing to wake up to. I love you so deep in my bones my tiny daughter. I can't wait to see what this next year brings!!"

Rumer went on to thank her mother, Demi Moore, for "being the best Ya Ya I could ask for," as well as her sisters -- Scout, 32, and Tallulah, 30 -- for "being the greatest aunties." She also shared special thanks to her dad and his wife, Emma Heming Willis, for "being bonus Gma."

Additionally, Rumer gave her musician boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas, a shout-out, calling him "the greatest gift of my life."

"She is so lucky to have you as her papa. 💕 I can’t believe our baby girl is 1 🥳," she exclaimed.

Rumer Willis and boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas at a fashion brand launch gala in Los Angeles in October 2023. - Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

During an Instagram Q&A session with fans back in December, Rumer addressed how she and her boyfriend came up with their daughter's unique name.

"Her name is a mix of things I love," Rumer wrote over a photo of herself kissing Louetta. "I have always loved the name Lou so was thinking of that for both a boy and a girl but then when we found out she was a girl we came up with Louetta."

She also said that her famous father had some influence when it came to figuring out the name, explaining, "We wanted to give her options and me and my dad's favorite singers are Lou= Louis Armstrong, Etta= Etta James, Isley= Isley Brother[s]."

Rumer Willis revealed how she and her boyfriend came up with her daughter's name, Louetta, in an Instagram Q&A. - Rumer Willis / Instagram

The sweet birthday post comes amid Bruce's battle with frontotemporal dementia, which has caused his health to decline and for the 69-year-old actor to step out of the public eye.

On Thursday, a special 30th anniversary screening of Pulp Fiction was held as part of the opening night festivities for this year's TCM Classic Film Festival in Hollywood, and Emma and Tallulah attended the event in his honor.

Emma Heming Willis and Tallulah Willis attend the 30th anniversary screening of 'Pulp Fiction' in Los Angeles on April 18, 2024. - Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Emma -- who shares daughters Mabel, 12, and Evelyn, 9, with the retired action star -- wore a chic suit for the occasion, while Tallulah opted for ripped jeans, a T-shirt and a blazer. Tallulah also completed the look with a direct nod to her dad, rocking a black baseball cap that read simply "Bruce."

Check out the video below for more on Rumer's motherhood journey.

