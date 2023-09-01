Rumer Willis is loving her new role as a mom. The 35-year-old actress and daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore enjoyed a fun day at the beach with her 4-month-old daughter, Lou, and her younger sisters, Mabel, 11, and Evelyn Willis, 9, who are the daughters of Bruce and his wife, Emma Heming Willis.

Rumer posted sweet pics of herself and her adorable infant daughter at the beach, sitting in the shade of a tent on the sand.

"Beach Day 🏖️ with my best friend," she captioned the photo.

For the special occasion, Rumer rocked a neon pink and purple color-blocked Hunza G high-waisted bikini, posing with Mabel and sharing a pic of Evelyn in the sand, writing, "My tiny treasure evs. I have the coolest sisters."

She also shared a photo of little Lou breastfeeding with the sand and the ocean in the background, writing, "Life is good."

Rumer welcomed baby Lou, whose full name is Loretta Isley Thomas Willis, with her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas on April 18.

In June, she shared a touching photo of the little girl in her grandfather, Bruce's, arms, writing, "Seeing my father hold my daughter today was something I will treasure for the rest of my life. His sweetness and love for her was so pure and beautiful. Papa I’m so lucky to have you and so is Lou. Thank you for being the silliest, most loving, coolest Daddio a girl could ask for. Best Girl Dad in the game…."

It's been a year of highs and lows for the Willis family as Bruce continues to his battle with frontotemporal dementia, a progressive neurological disorder that impacts both cognition and behavior. The 68-year-old Die Hard star was diagnosed with the disorder last year, and as a byproduct, aphasia, a brain-mediated inability to speak or to understand speech.

