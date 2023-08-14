Rumer Willis is feeling confident in her skin!

On Monday, the Sorority Row actress took to Instagram to get candid about the changes she has experienced with her body since welcoming her daughter, Louetta.

"This body of mine made a human from scratch…and she looks and feels a little different now but I am truly in awe everyday when I look at my daughter and see her smile or look at her perfect face and tiny toes and the way her eyes light up when she wakes up in the morning and recognizes my face. She is the love of my life. This body of mine that I spent so many years trying to shape and mold into what I thought was desirable or made me feel good in clothes, is a little softer and rounder and jiggly and different and that’s ok, more than ok it’s kind of amazing because I grew a person inside of it. This little being that I love with a fierceness and wonder that reaches new levels everyday," the 34-year-old actress wrote.

The post was accompanied by a picture of Willis posing naked as she looks into the camera.

Willis, who welcomed her baby girl in April with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas, went on to detail the slight changes different parts of her body have undergone.

"I know my body is still readjusting, but whatever shape it ends up in I am just grateful for all that it did and continues to do," she wrote. "In the ongoing process of transformation, I am grateful for every twist and turn. My breasts, might be bigger and perhaps ever so drifting downward but what a gift and privilege that they can feed and provide nourishment for my Lou. They also make a fantastic pillow while we cosleep. My hips and tummy, now softer and rounder, cradle my daughter in safety, warmth, and love."

Willis ended her post by sharing that she is "embracing" the new shape of her body -- proudly celebrating being part of the hot moms club.

"The most profound beauty I’ve ever felt in myself emerges from remembering daily, to not reject these parts of me, but just embrace and give them such deep gratitude," she wrote. "Thank you to the lovely team at @suryabymartha for helping me take a moment to take care of this mom bod #hotmomsclub."

The Empire actress announced the birth of her first child -- and parents Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's first grandchild -- in April. Since welcoming her daughter, Willis has taken to social media to share sweet moments featuring her little girl, including one with Lou resting her head on Bruce's chest while he holds her.

In June, Willis got candid about her at-home birth story.

"It was like, I pushed a little bit... well, I didn't push a little bit, I pushed harder than I've ever probably, but it was literally like I pushed, her head was out. I pushed again and her whole body was out," Willis said during the Informed Pregnancy podcast.

"There was no pause in between," she added. "It wasn't one of those moments where it was, 'Oh, your head is out.'"

