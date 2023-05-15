Rumer Willis commemorated her first Mother's Day on Sunday with a series of intimate portraits from her childbirth journey last month. The images show Willis' mom, Demi Moore, at her side throughout the process.

Willis, the eldest daughter of Moore and Bruce Willis, welcomed the family's first grandchild, Louetta Isley Thomas Willis, on April 18. She shares the little bundle of joy with her boyfriend, musician Derek Thomas.

Willis posted two separate carousels to Instagram on Sunday in celebration of the new arrival. The first featured a reflection on her experience becoming a mom with her own mother by her side. "To be able to celebrate this day with you is beyond words, the privilege to walk in this path of motherhood with you by my side to support and guide me is something I have only dreamed of," Willis wrote in reference to Moore. "Thank you for holding the most beautiful space for me as I made the transition from maiden to mother. Thank you for helping me walk through and rise to the occasion to have the birth I dreamed of."

Willis paired the caption with a Polaroid photo of herself as a baby with Moore, and several more photos of her labor in April. "What a gift to finally truly understand the depth of love that you have for me and my sisters because of my own endless well of love I have for my daughter," Willis continued. "I love you mom. I am filled with so much joy and gratitude. I have never been so happy in my whole life. I have dreamed of this day since before i was born."

Moore also posted a tribute to her daughter on Sunday. "Circle of life," she wrote beneath her photos which began with an image of Willis and Louetta. "Happy Mother’s Day!" The collection also included a photo of Moore hugging her daughter during labor and an Annie Leibovitz portrait of herself when she was pregnant with Willis.

Willis' final post of the day was dedicated to her daughter. "To my girl, my most precious girl Lou," Willis began the caption. "I have waited and dreamed of you my whole life. You are more than I could have ever imagined. You have changed my life in the most profound way. It is the privilege and honor of my life to be your Mother and I will do everything and anything for you always. I hope you never stop wanting to sleep next to me or take baths with me."

Willis featured several photos of baby Lou in her birthing tub, along with photos of Moore and Thomas supporting the birthing process.

"I can't wait to see who you are, although I feel like I have known you my whole life," she continued in reference to her daughter. "One of the first things i said after you were born was 'oh my girl, I missed you' I didn’t even realize I had said it til @buuski [sister Tallulah Willis] told me later but it's true. I feel like i have always known you and you me. You are the most beautiful creature I have ever met. I still wake up every morning and can't believe you are mine."

She continued with a reflection on childbirth, reiterating her love for Lou. "Thank you for choosing me to be your mama, thank you for trusting me to guide you through your life" Willis wrote. "Every moment and contraction and every bit of the pain of birth was worth it and I would do it a thousand times over if it means getting to spend one sec with you."

Willis also thanked Thomas for his love and support during her transition to motherhood. "@derekrichardthomas my partner in crime in this uncharted journey into parenthood thank you for giving me the gift of this beautiful soul and for catching our girl as she came into the world and for holding such beautiful space for me as I brought her into the world. She is so lucky to have you as her papa and loves you so much. We are so grateful for you and love you so much."

Finally, Willis also thanked the rest of her family and friends who supported her. "To my sisters, my best friends, my partners in crime to have you there to share in the moment that I was able to bring my girl in the world is a moment I will never forget," she wrote. "You have watched and supported me on the journey and know what it meant to bring another precious girl into our lineage. I love you my girl you are the greatest joy and gift of my life."

She signed the message, "Love your mama."

