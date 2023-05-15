The stars are coming out for Janet Jackson! The pop icon has taken to documenting her visitors while traveling on the road for her "Together Again" tour, her ninth concert tour to date.

On Friday, Jackson performed a concert in Charlotte, North Carolina, which was attended by none other than Tom Cruise. The Top Gun: Maverick star met with the singer backstage to catch up, which she shared by posting a photo of them posing together on her Instagram page.

"T, it was so good seeing you and nice spending some time together 😊 #TogetherAgainTour," Jackson captioned the sweet snapshot of Cruise with his arm around Jackson as she beams into the camera.

Cruise is just the latest of Jackson's star-studded visitors, which includes Ciara, Angela Bassett, Questlove, Katie Holmes and more.

Jackson shared photos of herself will all the celebrity attendees at her Madison Square Garden show in New York last week on Instagram. "Sooo good seeing all of you," the singer wrote to the attendees after the show. "Thank you for coming to the show…I really hope you enjoyed it. I can't wait to spend some quality time soon! ♥️ #TogetherAgainTour"

Jackson even gave a special shout-out to Busta Rhymes, who joined her onstage for her Madison Square Garden stop.

"Bus, thank you for joining us last night. I love you so much!!! Not just for sharing your amazing craft with the world but more importantly, your incredible soul! So beautiful!!! Thank you once again, I love you 😘😘😘 #TogetherAgainTour," she wrote to the rapper alongside photos of their time together onstage.

"Queen Royal Empress @janetjackson There’s no amount of words or emotions that I can muster up to describe the fulfillment and Dream come true moment that this has been for me and I Hope was for you Icon," Rhymes responded in a comment below the post.

"I’m forever humbled and grateful for the way you always embraced me and loved me and am even more grateful for how you have given me the opportunity to show you how much I love you," he added. "Thank you for being one of my greatest inspirations for my entire life thus far and thank you for creating such a Historic and Legendary moment with me 25YRS ago and 25YRS later last night at your Sold Out MSG Concert blessing me with the opportunity to be apart of it. You will forever be held in the highest regard as Royalty Queen. Continuous Blessings. I love you and thank you again.❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️👑👑👑👑"

It's been four years since Jackson last hit the road, having done so in 2019 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Rhythm Nation 1814. She was scheduled to go on tour in 2020, but the concerts were canceled due to the pandemic.

Jackson announced her highly anticipated return to the road back in December when she shared that the 33-date trip around North America would include rapper Ludacris. "Together Again" features a 40-song setlist of classics from across her career, and deep cuts she’s never performed live before.

Speaking with ET backstage at Madison Square Garden ahead of her tour stop in New York City, the "Rhythm Nation" singer couldn't contain her pride when it came to talking about how her music catalog transcends generations.

"It's always nice for me and I love when I see the different generations," said Jackson, who had famed fashion designer Christian Siriano design one of her outfits. "And even here, I meet some of the fans backstage after the show. And they'll say, 'You know, I first saw you when I was such and such age, and my mother took me and now my daughter and my son, and I'm bringing them to the show and they watch your videos.' So it's always nice to have the different generations."

And what makes this tour incredibly special is that it marks Jackson's 50th anniversary of being in the music industry, a business Jackson's undoubtedly left an indelible impression on with her legendary talent.

"This one's special," she added. "I started young but it means a great deal to me to still have God allow me to do what it is that I do. I'm so appreciative. And for the people to still be interested to come and see what it is that that I do, that we do. I'm very, very fortunate and very appreciative."

Jackson's "Together Again" tour wraps June 21 in Seattle, Washington.

