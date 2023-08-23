Rumer Willis Reveals How Her Baby's Name Was Originally a Texting Typo

Rumer Willis experienced a bit of "divine intervention" when naming her baby girl, Louetta Isley Thomas Willis.

The 35-year-old eldest daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis reveals in a new interview that Louetta's sweet name came as a happy accident while texting with her boyfriend, Louetta's father, Derek Thomas.

"We were thinking about the name Loretta, and it was a typo. Her dad and I were texting, and he left the 'R' out of Loretta, and it was just Louetta," Rumer tells People. "I was like, 'Oh, I love that!' I feel like it was one of those kind of divine intervention universe moments, and we figured it out actually quite early in my pregnancy."

Rumer says she was pleased with the flexibility of the name, as it lent itself to multiple monikers.

"I wanted to find something that had a lot of versatility," she shares. "If she doesn't feel like a Louetta, she can go by Lou, she can go by Etta. She can go change it up throughout her life. Whatever she wants."

The Empire actress announced the birth of her first child in April. Louetta is the first grandchild for Demi and Bruce, who were married for more than a decade before their split in the late '90s. Together, they share daughters Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 29.

Rumer recently sat down for a lengthy interview with the Informed Pregnancy podcast, and recalled her journey giving birth at home with help from her doula. Her mother and sisters were by her side during her labor, along with Derek.

Rumer explained that everything was going according to the birthing plan, but labor came on hard and fast, and she "dilated from two to eight inches in about an hour."

This meant she quickly had to move into a bathtub to begin pushing, but her doula realized that her water was still intact.

"She was checking me and felt my water bag bulging, but still not popping, which was wild," Rumer recalled. "So, I was like, 'Well, should we break it?' She goes, 'Well, you can.' I'm like, 'What?!' I was like, 'Are you serious?'"

Serious indeed, Rumer decided to take matters into her own hands. "I reached my finger up there, and I'm feeling and it was crazy," she shared. "I could totally feel this little bag -- it feels like a water balloon, but with a bit tougher skin."

"[The doula] said, 'OK, on the next contraction, just push against it with your finger.' And I popped it," Rumer continued. "I think there's a photo of me and I just have this look of shock and surprise on my face."

Last week, Rumer celebrated her 35th birthday by declaring she's in her "hot mom era" and has "never felt more beautiful in my whole life."



"I feel every birthday wish I have ever had has come true ten fold," she said of holding her daughter. "This past year has come with so much growth, so many challenges and fears to overcome but right along side more joy than I could ever imagine. I truly learned what it is to surrender into the deepest core of myself and find a strength and a primal power I didn’t know I had."



She continued, "This new version of me is someone I love more than I ever thought I could. I feel more comfortable in my skin. More confident than I ever imagined. I have known for so many years that being a mother would bring me into alignment with a divine purpose I have always felt and to known that my intuition was right has given me a trust within myself that I am so deeply grateful for."

Looking ahead to her next year, Rumer reflected on a deep sense of purpose.

"As I walk into this 35th year of life as a woman and as a mother my highest intention is to have the strength and trust to let go of any pattern, any thinking, really ANYTHING that are no longer serving my or my daughters highest good," she wrote. "And surrender into the deepest trust within myself and with the universe 🪐 that the life I have always dreamed of is unfolding."



