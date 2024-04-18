Bruce Willis' family is celebrating a milestone in his honor. Amid the actor's battle with frontotemporal dementia, his wife, Emma Heming Willis, and daughter Tallulah Willis stepped out at the 2024 TCM Classic Film Festival Opening Night 30th anniversary screening of Pulp Fiction on Thursday.

Emma wore a chic suit for the occasion, while Tallulah opted for ripped jeans, a T-shirt and a blazer. Bruce's youngest daughter with ex-wife Demi Moore also offered a nod to her dad with her look, wearing a black baseball cap that read "Bruce."

Bruce and Demi share daughters Tallulah, 30, Scout, 32, and Rumer, 35. Meanwhile, Bruce and Emma are parents to Evelyn, 9, and Mabel, 12.

Emma Heming Willis and Tallulah Willis attend the 30th anniversary screening of 'Pulp Fiction.' - Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The Willis women were just some of the stars to step out for Thursday's event. Bruce's Pulp Fiction co-stars John Travolta, Uma Thurman and Samuel L. Jackson were also in attendance.

In fact, in an interview with ET's Cassie DiLaura, Travolta recalled starring in the 1994 film alongside Bruce; the men played Vincent Vega and Butch Coolidge, respectively.

"Bruce and I had a history. We did Look Who's Talking together, and we had a massive success with it," Travolta, who attended the event with his daughter, Ella Travolta, said. "So we were [friends]. We had been on vacation together, Kelly [Preston] and I with Bruce and Demi [Moore]. So this was not new. We were comfortable with each other."

"It was very easy to be with each other and relax, you know?" he added. "And there was real genuine care. And we felt lucky we were in a very special movie."

Ella and John Travolta at the 2024 TCM Classic Film Festival Opening Night screening of 'Pulp Fiction.' - Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Bruce's family announced his health battle last year. Since then, his family has been vocal about his care and raising awareness to the condition connected to dementia that primarily affects the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain and impacts a personality's personality, behavior and language, according to the Mayo Clinic.

In 2023, Tallulah opened up to ET about leading with kindness amid her father's diagnosis.

"I think that as with every person and every moment, there is so much power in kindness and patience and compassion," she told ET. "And I think that can be true for every person and every moment. And it doesn't matter, or it doesn't necessitate sadness, or grief or loss, but obviously, those things can help in those moments. But I think those are really important things to always live by."

As for Emma, in a recent Instagram video, she slammed the idea that "there is no more joy in my husband," insisting that's "far from the truth."

"My experience is that two things can be true and exist at the same time. Grief and deep love. Sadness and deep connection. Trauma and resilience," she wrote alongside the video. "I had to get out of my own way to get here but once I arrived, life really started to come together with meaning and I had a true sense of purpose. There is so much beauty and soulfulness in this story."

